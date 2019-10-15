Get Tiny Photography/Uproxx

Style

Jump Into A Psychedelic Playground With These Photos From Dirtybird Campout

TwitterContributing Writer

A game of Twister, tug-of-war, camping troops, playing dress-up — these activities don’t have to be left behind in childhood. At Dirtybird Campout you can embrace the joy of being a care-free kid (while being kid-free) and combine that with music, yoga, art, drinking, and of course, unhinged hedonistic partying.

Seems fun, huh? A bunch of cool people acting like age is a construct and bringing childlike joy back to the party scene.

This year, Dirtybird Campout West posted up lakeside in Modesto, California for a weekend full of cutting-edge electronic music, lake boat races, arts and crafts, and everything else hedonistic you can pack into a single weekend-long outdoor music festival. Dirtybird Campout West supplied their artist lineup with label favorites like founder Claude VonStroke, Walker & Royce, and Will Clark, but also stepped outside of the Dirtybird family, scoring huge headlining performances from Jhené Aiko, Mija and hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim.

The autumn season is generally when we swap out weekend partying for quaint camping and picturesque hikes amongst nature — Dirtybird Campout asks why we can’t have both. From the look of it, there wasn’t a single dull moment at this year’s bacchanal, the festival was a straight-up psychedelic playground. But don’t take our word for it, jump in and see for yourself.

Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Get Tiny Photography
Topics: #Travel

Around The Web

×