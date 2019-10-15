Jump Into A Psychedelic Playground With These Photos From Dirtybird Campout

A game of Twister, tug-of-war, camping troops, playing dress-up — these activities don’t have to be left behind in childhood. At Dirtybird Campout you can embrace the joy of being a care-free kid (while being kid-free) and combine that with music, yoga, art, drinking, and of course, unhinged hedonistic partying.

Seems fun, huh? A bunch of cool people acting like age is a construct and bringing childlike joy back to the party scene.

This year, Dirtybird Campout West posted up lakeside in Modesto, California for a weekend full of cutting-edge electronic music, lake boat races, arts and crafts, and everything else hedonistic you can pack into a single weekend-long outdoor music festival. Dirtybird Campout West supplied their artist lineup with label favorites like founder Claude VonStroke, Walker & Royce, and Will Clark, but also stepped outside of the Dirtybird family, scoring huge headlining performances from Jhené Aiko, Mija and hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim.

The autumn season is generally when we swap out weekend partying for quaint camping and picturesque hikes amongst nature — Dirtybird Campout asks why we can’t have both. From the look of it, there wasn’t a single dull moment at this year’s bacchanal, the festival was a straight-up psychedelic playground. But don’t take our word for it, jump in and see for yourself.