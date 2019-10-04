Travel Influencers Tell Us Their Ultimate Fall 2019 Destinations

Knowing where to travel this fall is a vast proposition. Do you want the heat or a little chill? Head to the islands or get a jump start on winter? Tailgating or surf trip? If you’ve got a little money tucked away and some time off to spare, you have options.

The spots listed below scream transition. Places where you’ll see the seasons changing as the earth spins towards winter in the northern hemisphere and summer in the southern. Some of them will be in your backyard and some of them will be a little further afield. All of them will be worth the time (and money) to get to.

Here’s where our favorite travel influencers think you should go this fall!