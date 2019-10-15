Photos From Secret Project Celebrate LA Dance Culture’s Gritty Beginnings

Almost 30 years ago, LA-based party crew, art collective, and record label Insomniac began humbly in the living room of Pasquale Rotella. But what started as a simple house party celebrating the Los Angeles underground dance scene in the early 90s quickly blossomed into something larger, as the collective began to grow and continued to relentlessly pursue the goal of throwing the most unforgettable dance parties on earth.

Branching out from the city that birthed them and to host events all around the world, Insomniac is now responsible for the Electric Daisy Carnival, Holy Ship!, HARD and some of our favorite parties and festivals yearly. But this weekend the collective brought their latest epic festival, Secret Project, back to the gritty urban LA landscape that first inspired Rotella.

Held in and around LA warehouse club Factory 93, Secret Project used industrial LA as its backdrop, with the concretized LA River looming nearby as ravers, hip-hop heads, and everyone in between danced beneath LA’s Main St. bridge. With live graffiti, large-scale murals, and high production stage shows from some of electronic music’s most cutting edge DJs and producers, like Four Tet, Bears in Space, and Dām Funk, Secret Project was a true celebration of the underground. Since the underground always represents the precipice of cool, we’ve collected all the best street style from the festival grounds at this year’s Secret Project.

Let’s jump in.