The Dopest Pieces From The Ralph Lauren Polo and Palace Collaboration

Palace/Unsplash/Uproxx

Skatewear brand Palace and Ralph Lauren Polo have finally revealed the entire collection from their collaboration’s upcoming drop, and the pieces are straight fire. Honestly, they’ve outdone themselves and it pains us to have to pick the best pieces rather than throwing up the whole collection (with the different color combos we’re talking 40 plus pieces, though). Apparel collabs often leave something to be desired, looking less like a functional and cool collection of clothing, and more like a cash-grab aimed at brand-loyalists and collectors.

That isn’t the case here though. With graphics and logos referencing both apparel companies adorning each piece, the collection includes trousers, corduroy shirts, down jackets, flannels, and an RL staple: patchwork rugby shirts. The collection doesn’t stop at outwear though, it will also include accessories like hats, loafers, and skateboards all co-branded with seamless integration. It’s very extensive and feels like a true mind meld of the two brands. This is perhaps best exemplified by the kick-flipping polo bear sweatshirt. Only Palace and Ralph Lauren Polo could’ve given us this, and we are very grateful.

The collection has yet to be priced, but will drop on the Palace web store and select retailers on November 9th. Check out the hottest pieces from the collection below, or check out the entire collection at the Palace website.

Palace