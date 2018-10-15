Supreme

Traversing the streets isn’t exactly what comes to mind when someone says, “The great outdoors” but that hasn’t stopped streetwear brand Supreme and outerwear brand The North Face from coming together and offering up an equal parts stylish and luxurious collection for the fall season. The all-leather collection consists of a parka, waist bag, shoulder bag, and six-panel hat. So if you’ve ever dreamed of walking the streets in an all-leather ensemble that conjures peak-era Wu Tang, the whole outfit is ready for you.

The mountain parka — as it’s being officially called — is made from lambskin leather and features a fixed hood and full zip construction. It’s by far the coolest North Face parka for anyone into the 90s throwback vibe.

The leather mountain waist bag is adorned with a winged adjustable hip belt and a cushioned foam back panel for extra comfort and along with the leather shoulder bag, ensures anything you need to carry is covered in style — leaving your pockets free for your freezing hands, since Supreme and North Face didn’t feel the need to give us leather gloves. The all-leather collection comes in your choice of red, black, green, or blue.

The entire collection is available at the Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and online on October 18th, and available in Japan on October 20th.