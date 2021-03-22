Why Sneaker Brands Should Drop Their Big Releases In Full-Size Runs

Sneaker brands, pull up a chair. We need to discuss something that’s been needling at us. It’s high time for you to drop all of your big releases in full-size runs. In fact, it’s past time. Look we get it, it’s probably not sustainable to drop every single sneaker release in every single size. But the big releases? Your Virgil Abloh Off-White collaborations, the Supreme team-ups, the latest Yeezys, the dopest Air Max and SB Dunk colorways, and the next Cactus Jack launch? Everyone across the gender spectrum wants these. Hopefully, this doesn’t feel like a radical take. Clearly it’s being discussed at the big brands and some lines are beginning to toy with the idea. So just take the leap already — commit to more inclusive sizing and celebrate the universality of sneaker culture. Do it both because it’s the right thing to do and because there’s plenty of demand to support the move. Do it because streetwear — the clothing style that sneakers generally pair best with — is moving rapidly away from any sort of gender-exclusive aesthetic. And while a certain type of exclusivity certainly drives hype in the shoe world, gender exclusivity isn’t what sneakerheads want. We break down the case for inclusive sizing below:

But as we all know, no sizing is ever “fits all.” Every major sneaker website has a review section in which customers advise people to size up or down and to consider how narrow or wide a particular sneaker silhouette is. Many have a chart that looks something like what Adidas has on their website, Clearly, the big shoe brands are aware that not every sneaker fits the same, it’s why the best way to buy a pair of shoes will always be to try them on to see how they fit. The solution here is to make the shoes in multiple profiles — especially in the thick part of the sizing bell curve, where men’s and women’s sizes are most likely to overlap. The argument to make more sizes seems to make good financial sense. Prior to the pandemic, Nike revenue was up 11 percent in the first half of fiscal 2020. That same year, the brand produced the Grateful Dead Dunks, the Off-White Jordan Vs, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack SB Dunk Lows, the Dior Air Jordan 1s, and the aforementioned Off-White Jordan IV Sails only in men’s sizes. All of those shoes now sell for above $1000 on aftermarket sites like GOAT and StockX. You know, the sites with a rapidly growing female user bases.