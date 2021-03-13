Welcome to our weekly roundup of the best streetwear drops of the week! This time around, we’ve got fresh collections from Supreme and Nike, who are joining forces once again on the heels of their Nike SB Dunk low drop from last week, a KITH collection that celebrates the legacy of fellow New York staple Notorious B.I.G., the latest lounge and activewear from Set Active, Peachy Den, and fresh collections from Stray Rats, Palace, and more. It’s a pretty jam-packed week (as opposed to last week) with a little bit of something in there for everyone. If you’re looking for some fresh sneakers to complete your look, be sure to hit our weekly sneaker column SNX DLX.

KITH x Notorious B.I.G. Collection What better to honor a legend like Biggie than with a legit streetwear collection from a brand that shares the city he best repped — NYC. An official partnership between Ronnie Fieg and the Christopher Wallace Estate, all proceeds from the KITH x Notorious B.I.G. collection will go directly to local schools around Brooklyn. “As we headed into our second The Notorious B.I.G. collection with the Christopher Wallace Estate, I began to think about BIG’s legacy outside of music.” Writes KITH label head Fieg on his Instagram, “He showed people from his neighborhood that if he could make it, so could they.” The full collection consists of t-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks that pay homage to Biggie’s legacy, utilizing portraits of the late artist as well as plenty of items featuring the artwork from his debut album, Ready to Die. Proceeds from the collection with go to buying school supplies listed by principals from six Brooklyn area schools. The KITH x Notorious B.I.G. Collection is out now. Shop the full collection at KITH. Supreme x Nike Spring 2021 Collection Just a week after Nike and Supreme dropped a super hyped up pair of star-spangled SB Dunks, the two heavyweight brands are doubling up on another collaboration with a collection of late winter and early spring outerwear essentials. The collection consists of vibrant hoodies, crewnecks, long sleeves, tracksuits, sweat pants, and puffer jackets featuring simple Supreme and Nike branding.

Don’t expect loud and flashy designs with this collection, Supreme and Nike kept it pretty tame and functional this time around and the collection is definitely better and more wearable for it. As part of a largely Supreme drop, the skatewear label is also dropping a brand new deck that has skaters on the internet salivating. The Supreme Nike Spring 2021 collection is out now. Hit the Supreme webstore to shop the full collection.

Peachy Den — The Naomi Set London-based loungewear brand Peachy Den is dropping a new matching velour sweatsuit that features stretchable cotton ribs in four spring-centric colorways. Dubbed “The Naomi,” this set drops in your choice of sage, cream, navy, and cinnamon and consists of a long-sleeved crop top with matching straight-leg pants. Five percent of each sale of The Naomi will be donated to Women’s Aid, a grassroots charity in UK fighting domestic abuse against women. The Naomi Set is out now at the Peachy Den webstore. Pick it up as a set or individually for a retail price of $90 for the top and $132 for the bottoms. COMME des GARÇONS Coaches Jacket Paris-based Japanese fashion label COMME des GARÇONS have just dropped a refresh of a modern streetwear classic, the CDG Coaches Jacket. Featuring a light nylon shell, a minimalistic CDG logo graphic on the back, insulated fleece lining, and an adjustable hem, the CDG Coaches Jacket is completely reversible, with a white inner shell and a graphic that reads “My Energy Comes From Freedom.” We’ll probably just stick to the OG design for this one. The COMME des GARÇONS Coaches Jacket is out now. Pick it up at the CDG webstore for a retail price of $156.

Palace Spring 2021 Drop Five Palace will resume dropping their Spring 2021 collection this Friday, which will be delivering the hyped-up GORE-TEX P Cap Jacket, as well as some matching GORE-TEX cargo pants and other outerwear staples. The cargo pants unzip at the knee, allowing you to transform them into shorts as we head into warmer months, though why you’d ever need GORE-TEX-equipped shorts is something we just can’t understand. But hey, do you! Highlights outside of the GORE-TEX include the simple PALACE denim shirts, pants with Palace graphics, and vibrant multi-colored ripstop caps. The fifth Palace Spring 2021 drop is set to release today at the Palace web store. Set Active x Madelyn Cline Collection Online active and loungewear brand Set Active has linked up with actress Madelyn Cline — of Outer Banks fame — for a comfy collection inspired by Cline’s own personal style ethos. Designed by label founder Lindsey Carter, as well as Cline, the collection features a Set Active Sculptflex set in six spring-focused colors, as well as a baggy sweat set, t-shirts, and halters.