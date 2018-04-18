Starburst Is Celebrating Their ‘Pink Meme’ With A Capsule Collection

#Food
04.18.18 3 hours ago

Starburst/UPROXX

Everybody knows the best Starburst are the pinks ones. There are whole memes where women encourage each other to not let anyone treat them like the yellow Starburst, because you, sis, are a pink one. It’s a whole thing.

Well, someone at the Starburst headquarters has been doing their research, because not only are they releasing all pink packs of the candy for the second time, they’re releasing some adorably cute and actually-pretty-fresh merch to go along with it. Now, women around the country can exclaim in no uncertain terms, “I AM A PINK STARBURST. HEAR ME ROAR!”

Audrey Arbeeny, Senior Associate Brand Manager for Starburst said of the decision to create this merch: “To be referred to as a pink Starburst is something special, and we continue to see people share the ‘I am a pink Starburst’ meme. We wanted to bring that reference to life offline for our fans, and what better way to do that than launch a merch line where they can boldly wear it on their sleeves.”

The candy company pulled out all the stops, too, collaborating with designer Erin Robertson — winner of Project Runway: Season 15 — to create seven different items: t-shirts, pink denim jackets, neon signs and more for the line, which is the first of its kind from Starburst.

Starburst

Items range from $20 to $650 (for the neon sign) and are available exclusively through the brand’s website, along with the all-pink packs of actual Starburst candy. If you can’t wait for your candy to come in the mail, the all-pink packs are also available on shelves for a limited time at stores nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Walgreens and Dollar Tree. in 14 oz. laydown bags, 41 oz. stand-up pouches and 2.07 oz single sticks.

TOPICS#Food
TAGSFashionFOODKnow Your MemeStarburstStreetwearsweet treats

