The Freshest Supreme Drops Of The Week

Supreme/UPROXX

…And we’re back! Once again, it’s time to talk about the hottest Supreme drops this week, and this one is supremely hot as hell — with the drop of the Supreme x Hellraiser collection. The skateboard brand is paying homage to cult horror film Hellraiser in this collaboration, with imagery revolving around the film’s leading villain, Pinhead, leader of the Cenobites.

If you’re a fashion lover or a horror film lover, or you just like your fashion with a side of creepy, this week’s drop is for you. Supreme also dropped some of its Spring/Summer collection that we’ve been impatiently waiting for, spreading the freshness to film lovers and urban gear wearers all over.

Supreme/Hellraiser BDU Shirt

Supreme

The first in the freshest of the Supreme x Hellraiser collab is this battle dress uniform shirt that is a cross between Supreme’s urban vibe and Pinhead’s super creepy face. The shirt is a military spec cotton ripstop with a hidden button closure. The patch pockets are located on the lower front and chest with button tabs, and the Supreme logo is located on the chest with a woven Hellraiser patch on the back reading “Hell On Earth.” The shirt comes in red camo, black, and olive.