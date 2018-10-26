All The Best Street Style From Tokyo Fashion Week

Getty Image

Fashion Week is always a lot of fun. There’s no better way to prepare for next season’s look than checking out the street style of the various fashion weeks around the world. And while you wouldn’t try to replicate an entire outfit — the street style of fashion week is always pretty outlandish — it’s still a great way to get some inspiration from some of the most stylish people in the world.

Anything goes on the streets of fashion week — that’s what makes us love it so much — but the hands-down wildest outfit ideas and ensembles always come straight out of Tokyo, Japan. Known for their forward-thinking approach to style, Tokyo Fashion Week telegraphs what trends we can expect to see stateside in the coming years.

We already know we’re in the midst of a 90’s fashion resurgence and, if Tokyo Fashion Week can be believed, expect to see ties, wide legged pants, and small framed glasses (God help us) coming back in the next year. Luxury sportswear is starting to be a thing, so expect to see lots of leather and shearling on athletic wear — Athluxury?

If you’re going for something tamer, we suggest you check out our roundup from Shanghai Fashion Week, but if you want to truly turn heads and drop jaws, Tokyo Fashion Week has you covered.