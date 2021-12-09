Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. There are only three SNX DLXs left in this calendar year and I’m sorry to say that at this point we’re totally scrapping the bottom of the barrel. There are still some key sneaker releases that are worth your time, but for the most part, 2021 is done as far as dope sneaker releases go. And generally, the big sneaker brands don’t come running out the gate as soon as the calendar switches years so if your wallet has been starved due to the holiday season, good news! We’re all going to get a bit of a break for about a month. Unless of course, you’re a big Jordan, Yeezy, or Nike Dunk fan… Oh, that’s everybody? You don’t say. Even though the big release season is over this week still brings some pretty fresh pairs, like the Cool Grey Jordan 11, a new Casablanca New Balance collaboration, and the latest Yeezys. We’ve got all that and more in this week’s SNX, so let’s dive in!

Nike Women’s Dunk Low Golden Gals If you’re wondering why Nike is dropping a handful of sneakers this week under this Golden Gals name, we couldn’t tell you. I have no idea why Nike is going with this name, it isn’t, unfortunately, a tie-in with the ‘80s sitcom Golden Girls, even if I think Betty White could totally rock these kicks. The Golden Gals series is inspired by today’s makeup trends, according to Nike. Whatever, I’m into it, they look like the perfect pair of Dunks to rock if you’re attending a casual New Year’s Eve party. They sparkle without being too flashy. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Golden Gals is set to drop on December 9th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Max 97 Golden Gals I didn’t even bring up the weirdest thing about our previous entry, the Golden Gals Dunk. The fact that it’s not gold. See what I mean about these weird naming conventions? Why Didn’t Nike just call it “The Sparkle Collection” or something? Whatever, if we sit here and think about why Nike does any of the weird things they do we’ll be here all day.

If you’re missing the gold, Nike delivered with this Golden Gals version of the Air Max 97. Featuring reflective gold flake leather, this Air Max 97 is the most glamorous iteration of the sneaker to date. It combines the dad-shoe design of the Air Max 97 with a bit of glitz and glamour. We’re here for it. The Women’s Air Max 97 Golden Gals is set to drop on December 9th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Sacai x KAWS Blazer Low Purple Dusk Famed designer Chitose Abe has been hard at work this year dropping a handful of waffle-style kicks and Abe’s Sacai is back this week with a new linkup between the brand, Nike, and the Brooklyn artist KAWS. Featuring the typical waffle design Abe is known for, this Purple Dusk Blazer uses contrasting hues reminiscent of KAWS URGE art series, over one of Nike’s most recognizable sneaker silhouettes. The result feels like a true balance between Abe, KAWS, and Nike itself. The Sacai x KAWS Blazer Low Purple Dusk is set to drop on December 10th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Yeezy 700 V3 Copper Fade Ye is the master of making sneakers that resemble the Earth — yes, that’s a weird statement, and it’s not like Kanye’s signature aesthetic is facing any competition, but seriously, how else can we describe the new Copper Fade Yeezy 700 other than saying it looks straight-up molten? Molten… but dope.

It looks less like a sneaker and more like hot lava in the midst of hardening. You can feel any way you want about Yeezys, but you have to admit, at least Kanye is doing something different than anyone else in the modern footwear space. The Yeezy 700 V3 Copper Fade is set to drop on December 10th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at Adidas, Yeezy Supply, or via aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey The Jordan 11 is getting a winter makeover for the season. Featuring a Cool Grey colorway, this makeup of the Jordan 11 was one of the sneaker’s OG colorways and it’s been refreshed to mark the sneaker’s 20th anniversary. The Cool Grey 11 features a premium patent and nubuck leather upper over an icy outsole. The Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey is set to drop on December 11th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club. New Balance Casablanca XC-72 New Balance and Casablanca have consistently produced some of the best sneaker collaborations the New Balance brand has delivered. This week’s XC-72 collaboration is by far my least favorite collaboration the pair have ever done, but it’s still a release that’s worth your time.