You don’t need to be a sneakerhead to get psyched about unwrapping a fresh pair of kicks this holiday season. Everybody needs a good pair of sneakers. But a free pair of shoes? Come on, that’s the best practical gift you could hope to receive from someone in your family or friend circle. It certainly beats socks! If you still have a few names to cross off on your holiday shopping list and you’re drawing a blank on what to buy them, consider a dope pair of shoes. A sick pair of sneakers is a gift anybody can get psyched over, whether they’ve included sneakers on their holiday wish list or not. Finding a pair worth giving as a gift can be challenging though, especially if you’ve never stopped to notice what type of sneakers the person you’re buying for already owns, or, you know, you just don’t know anything about sneakers in general. Don’t stress, we’ve got you. We found a great sneaker pick for every type of person in your life to make your holiday shopping as hassle-free as possible. The sneakers on this list can be worn by anyone, but a few of them are exclusive to larger-size runs. We’ll make a note of the size range of each.

For The Skater: Nike SB Dunk Pro Parra Abstract Art Average Price: $300 If you’re buying sneakers for a skater, you can’t go wrong with the Nike SB Dunk. It’s a staple of the skatewear community. This special pair was designed by the famed Dutch artist Parra and features an abstract-meets-pop-art design that combines leather and canvas with embroidered details and an eye-catching slightly psychedelic design. Parra was originally tapped by Nike to provide sneakers for their skate team during the 2020 Olympics. Since the games were postponed, this sneaker didn’t see its release until this year, but we rather get it later than never! If this pair is looking too pricey, any Nike SB Dunk will do for the skater in your life. Buy It Here The Nike SB Dunk Pro Parra Abstract is available in Men’s sizes 4-15. For The B-Ball Fanatic: Air Jordan 6 Carmine Average Price $250 This year Nike re-released one of the original pairs of the Air Jordan 6. Not only is this a great basketball sneaker, but it also has a history for the b-ball fanatic in your life to geek out on. The Carmine features the same color combination Michael Jordan wore during the ’91-’92 season and combines the Chicago Bulls’ signature colors of red, black, and white with premium leather construction and an icy blue outsole. The Jordan 6 Carmine is available in Men’s sizes 3.5-16. Buy It Here

For The Outdoorsmen: Salehe Bembury New Balance 574 Yurt Average Price $170 Inspired by the outdoors and designed by famed sneaker designer Salehe Bembury, the New Balance 574 Yurt is built with varying terrain in mine. The sneaker features a rugged design that can take a beating and is supported by ABZORB heel cushioning for added stability and comfort as well as a roller stability system that better supports rear-foot movement. The sneaker is constructed with a mix of suede and mesh and features reflective accents for better nighttime visibility. It’s part function and part style. The Salehe Bembury New Balance 574 Yurt is available in men’s sizes 4-15. Buy It Here For The Person Who Only Wears Jordans: Jordan 5 Oreo/Moonlight Average Price: $230 What do you get for the person who explicitly wears Air Jordan sneakers and nothing else? The best Air Jordans released all year. This Jordan 5 colorway, dubbed Moonlight, is essentially a recreation of one of the most sought-after Jordan 5 designs of all time, the Jordan 5 Oreo. It features a moody black upper with a contrasting white midsole and a black and white speckled shark tooth motif over an icy outsole. The Jordan 5 Moonlight is available in men’s sizes 4.5-17. Buy It Here

For The Comfort Kings: Crocs Classic Clog Justin Bieber Drew House 2 Lavender Average Price: $150 By now you’re probably fully aware that the world, not just modern streetwear, has fully embraced Crocs. Hate them all you want, there is something about slipping your foot into an ultra-comfortable soft rubber Croc that just makes sense to a lot of people, especially if they value comfort above all else. Some of the best-looking Crocs are made by Justin Bieber’s Drew House, like this soft Lavender pair. The Bieb is to Crocs what Ye is to dad shoes, the king. The Justin Bieber Drew House 2 Crocs Classic Clog is available in men’s sizes 4-15. Buy It Here For The Yeezy Fanatic: Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wash Orange Average Price: $280 If the person you’re shopping for is obsessed with all things Kanye West, you really can’t go wrong with any Yeezy. But our favorite from 2021 is definitely the 700 in Wash Orange. It captures a lot of the magic of the 700 Wave Runner (which might mean nothing to you but will get your Ye fanatic hyped) and combines it with more recent Yeezy Brand trends, like that bold orange midsole the sneaker sits atop. It’s a mix of old Yeezy and new Yeezy by combing the best of both worlds. It’s sure to make the Yeezy fan in your life absolutely lose their shit. You know, in a good way. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wash Orange is available in men’s sizes 4-17. Buy It Here

For The Collector: Off White Air Jordan 2 Average Price: $450 This choice is on the pricier end, and that’s partly due to the recent untimely death of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. However, this sneaker is still significantly cheaper than our original luxury collector’s choice, the Dior Jordan 1 Retro High which sells on aftermarket websites for, and this is not a joke, $8,000 dollars. This $450 hit isn’t looking so bad anymore, is it? The Jordan 2 was originally designed as a luxury sneaker. It featured Italian leather, a lizard-skin-like detailing, and an understated design that looked more equipped for the country club than the basketball court. That was by Jordan’s request. Abloh’s final sneaker with Nike pays tribute to the history of this b-ball classic. The Off White Air Jordan 2 is available in men’s sizes 3.5-15. Buy It Here For The Hypebeast Sneakerhead: Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Average Price $1,500 What do you buy for the sneakerhead who has everything? A sneaker they surely caught an L on. This three-way collaboration between L.A. label Fragment, Air Jordan, and Travis Scott was this year’s hottest sneaker release. Everyone who truly loves shoes desperately wanted to get this sneaker but only a few of us were so lucky.