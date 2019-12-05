Welcome to the latest edition of SNX DLX! Before we get to the drops of the week, we’d like to take the time to acknowledge a release this week you might be interested in that won’t be included on our list. On December 6th, Adidas will drop three different colorways of the new YEEZY Slides. The YEEZY Slides won’t be on our list for two reasons, one being that they’re slides and not in fact sneakers. The other reason is that they’re ugly. Kanye went for an all-over smooth design and it just looks a little on the fleshy side for us. Still, if you’re into them by all means, slide away. Far away. Here are all the dopest sneaker and apparel releases of the week, let’s go!

Prada x Adidas Superstar Adidas and Prada have linked up for a collaborative take on the Superstar silhouette for an ultra-fresh pristine white Italian leather jam that screams luxury. Limited to just 700 pairs, this special collaboration is crafted entirely by Prada in Italy and is offered in both men and women’s sizes. As part of the partnership, Prada has also made a matching bowling-style bag to pair with the shoes — which is way too expensive for us to legitimately recommend at $3,170 (for the set). If you have that sort of money, you don’t need someone recommending you stuff, you have a personal stylist to do that. The Prada x Adidas Superstar is available now for a retail price of $350. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or on aftermarket sites like StockX. Nike Air Force 1 Doernbecher Freestyle Part of a six-shoe set made in partnership between Nike and the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, this take on the Air Force 1 was co-created by Zion, a patient in the midst of her treatment, and features embroidered flowers across the sneaker’s white-leather upper, as well as the word “Survivor” printed along the shoe’s sock liner. “Survivor is the word that feels the most empowering because it reminds me that I’ll get through this… I want to inspire all the other kids out there who are survivors too.” The Nike Air Force 1 Doernbecher Freestyle is set to drop on December 7th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Fearless The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Fearless is the perfect sneaker for those who can’t decide on a single colorway. Thanks to its reflective iridescent upper, the Zoom Fearless changing colors, shifting between deep black, and metallic purples and blues, resulting in a complex colorway that is constantly in flux. In addition to the special colorway, the Zoom Fearless also sits atop an iced cushioning unit with a blue to red color gradient, complimenting the purples of the upper. The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom is set to drop on December 7th for a retail price of $175. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store. Air Force 1 A Ma Maniére Hand Wash Cold Featuring a mixed upper of leather and suede (both distressed and smooth), this collaborative take on the Air Force 1 from the Atlanta Georgia based label, A Ma Maniére, offers a nod to luxury-brands with the title, “Hand Wash Cold.” Conceived by A Ma Maniére’s James Whitner, Hand Wash Cold is meant to parallel the recommended treatment of luxury goods, which are often labeled with tags that read, “Handle With Care.” The Air Force 1 Hand Wash Colds are a pair of sneakers meant to be cherished, which is why each pair of the total 5,269 are numbered, which is dope (even if the run number is quite high). The sneaker is available in both a low and high top iteration. The Air Force 1 A Ma Maniére is set to drop on December 7th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair here.

Adidas UltraBoost 20 One of the defining sneakers of the decade gets an update for the next — The Adidas UltraBoost 20 is a bit of a victory lap for Adidas brand. The silhouette’s design flourishes and the sneaker’s reliance on BOOST technology have become not only major influences on the entire brand since the shoe’s introduction, but has gone on to inspire every other brand in the game to respond in one way or another. Forward-thinking tech is still at the forefront of this sneaker. The Adidas UltraBoost 20 was made in partnership with the International Space Station’s U.S. National Lab and features performance-enhancing technology like the Tailored Fiber Placement for a locked-in fit, with a lightweight Primeknit and textile upper atop a purple and blue iridescent Boost midsole — making them as equipped for running as they are eye-catching and stylish. The UltraBoost 20 is set to drop in six different colorways, we chose the best two here. We predict the UltraBoost will continue to retain its iconic status through the next decade, and we look forward to what else the three stripes have in store. The Adidas UltraBoost 20 is set to drop on December 6th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store now. BAPE x Levi’s Fall/Winter 2019 Levi’s is a brand that has been around for what feels like forever. As such, they have to do very little to seem “fun” or exciting, they can function comfortably as a company simply by pumping out all the classic cuts we love. But if you’re linking up with BAPE — that just isn’t going to fly.

BAPE’s Levi collaboration is anything but conventional, they’ve devised a take on the classic Trucker jacket that adds a zipper running down the back which allows for mixing and matching between BAPE’s indigo and washed-black colorways. If there was ever a reason to buy two Levi’s Trucker Jackets at one time, this is it. If you’re not down with the whole duo-tone look, then we strongly recommend going for the indigo take, which recreates BAPE’s camo pattern with classic Levi’s stitching. The full collection consists of two jackets and a dual-branded beige T-shirt. The BAPE x Levi Fall/Winter collection is set to drop on December 5th exclusively on Sole DXB.

Gimme Five Bee Gees Capsule Admittedly, this is a weird inclusion but hear me out — this special Bee Gees capsule collection from the London-based label Gimme Five is an absolute conversation starter. If a person sees you rocking the Barbara Streisand and Barry Gib long sleeve, which features the cover art for their collaborative album, Guilty, they’re either going to ask you where the hell you got such a niche piece of fashion, or they’re going to ask who the hell these two people are. If you ask me, either option is dope. I’m a music nerd, and I have to admit I have a soft spot for Barry Gibb, not because I grew up on the Bee Gees, but because I grew up on Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon. The Gimme Five Bee Gees Capsule collection is available now at Couverture and the Garbstore. Supreme Dead Prez Collection Supreme has linked up with the Dead Prez for a collaborative set that pays homage to the group’s debut album Let’s Get Free. The full collection consists of three quilted bombers featuring Supreme branding and the Dead Prez logo printed on the back, graphic middle-finger patterned hoodies, sweats, t-shirts, and a collection of snapback caps featuring Dead Prez and Supreme branding.