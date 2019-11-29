SNX DLX: Here Are All The Best Black Friday Sneaker and Apparel Drops

Black Friday is upon us and if that fact led you to assume that we’d be light on fire drops this week — you’re right. Kind of! While the sneaker drops have come to an absolute crawl as brands try to clear out their remaining supply, things on the apparel end are still going strong as we slip into winter and reach for more layers. For the first time in SNX DLX history, we’re going to put more emphasis on the must-cop apparel drops of the week, with a few sneaker highlights riding the literal coattails. Here are all the best Black Friday sneaker and apparel drops releasing this weekend. To cop a deal, head over to our Black Friday sneaker and apparel sale roundup now!

Nike ISPA Air Max 720 If you saw Nike’s new VaporMax 720 sneakers and thought, “Yes, but could they look more alien?” Then the Nike ISPA Air Max 720s are for you. Combining Nike’s tech-focused ISPA technology with the enhanced cushioning of the 720, the ISPA Air Max features an enlarged air-unit and React-inspired rubber rivets for a sneaker that is as equipped for the future of footwear as it looks. The Nike ISPA Air Max 720 is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair at Nike’s online store. YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Leave it to Ye to decide to drop an all-black iteration of the Boost 350 V2 on Black Friday — the dude just doesn’t do nuance anymore. Featuring the same breathable mixed mesh upper typical of the Boost 350s, this iteration features speckled laces with reflective accents. They’re essentially the same laces found on Adidas Nite Jogger sneaker from earlier this year, only we don’t recommend wearing these sneakers for enhanced visibility — they’re just too black. The YEEZY Boost 350 V2 All Black is set to drop on November 29th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or directly through YEEZY Supply.

Air Jordan 11 Vast Grey/Silver In to save the day from all the drabness of Black Friday comes this winter-ready pair of sparkly Air Jordan 11s. Michael Jordan himself once predicted that one day brides and grooms would walk down the aisle wearing Air Jordans and this pair is ripe for that sort of flossing. A metallic shimmery synthetic material has taken the place of the sneaker’s traditional patent leather accents, so while you’re losing the plush leather detailing, at least every step you take will sparkle and shine. The Air Jordan 11 Vast Grey/Silver is set to drop on November 30th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store. Star Trak x HUMAN MADE Capsule Collection Modern streetwear wouldn’t be where it is today without the creative partnership of Japanese designer NIGO and Pharrell Williams. Together, the two created Billionaire Boys Club, IceCream, and are responsible for introducing skate-culture into the streetwear domain. Now they’ve teamed up again for a special capsule collection that pays homage to Pharrell’s original Neptunes-backed Star Trak label. Designed under NIGO’s HUMAN MADE banner, the new collection is comprised of hoodies and t-shirts featuring the STAR TRAK logo and Vulcan salute. If you were ever in the market for Japanese-designed streetwear that allows you to celebrate your love for both Pharrell, and Star Trek, this is the only collection that is going to check all three of those super particular boxes! The highlight of the collection is easily the HUMAN MADE Vans-style sneakers, and since this is both an apparel and sneaker release, it’s the best drop to transition us to the rest of the Black Friday apparel drops. The Star Trak x HUMAN MADE capsule collection is out now and is shoppable at the Isetan Shinjuku online store.

The North Face x Brain Dead Winter Capsule The North Face is currently in the midst of a Black Friday site-wide sale, unfortunately, that doesn’t extend to their latest collaboration with LA-based label Brain Dead, so if you’re looking for deals check out our Black Friday guide here. But if you want fresh-as-hell jackets and don’t mind paying full-price, look no further than this collaborative collection. Brain Dead has reimagined North Face icons like the Denali, Nupste, and Mountain jacket and transformed them into something altogether more cutting edge and streetwear focused — with graphic-heavy designs that pay homage to 60s and 70s Bay Area counterculture. All the pieces in the collection feature dual The North Face and Brain Dead branding, and highlights include the powder blue Nupste, and the patchwork fleece zip-up. Check out the full collection here, and head over to the Dover Street Market in Los Angeles on November 29th to shop the full collection. PALACE Ultimo Collection The PALACE Skateboards Ultimo collection is finally here! First teased just a few weeks ago, the Ultimo Collection is PALACE’s first fully dedicated winter wear collection, with a selection of fleeces, scarves, puffer jackets, and other graphics-heavy head-turning outerwear. PALACE is all in on the current camo trend, with several pieces from parkas to sweat pants making use of PALACE’s own custom patterning. Other highlights include the red-stitch denim jeans and the floating P hoodie. The full Ultimo week one drop includes the following: DPM Urban Camo Parka, Pertex Fuse Puffer Jacket, Polartec Go-Go Jacket, Floating P-Hoodie, Pallas Shell Jacket, and a few beanies to round out the collection. PALACE is set to drop the Ultimo collection online and in-store on November 29th. Check out the full collection and shop the looks here.