This is probably the lightest sneaker release week we’ll experience all summer. If you’re looking for someone to blame, look no further than LeBron James. As you might’ve heard, Friday brings the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy to theaters nationwide, so right now the sneaker world is all things LeBron and Space Jam. Nike is dropping an eight sneaker collection to celebrate the critically maligned movie. Honestly, that’s honestly too many sneakers for one movie, so we made sure to include only the essential pairs from the collection — as some of them straight up aren’t good. Still… there are definitely some gems and Space Jam ends up dominating today’s proceedings (to my chagrin). While most of the big sneaker brands are taking a well-advised break, we’re still getting dope releases out of New Balance, an Adidas Prada link-up, and easily this week’s highlight, the Air Jordan 1 Electro. Let’s get into it!

WMNS Nike Air Max 90 Legacy Today Nike is dropping a WMNS-size exclusive take on the Air Max 90 that mixes fabrics for a more sustainable patchwork design. The sneaker features exposed stitching, a creamy off-white midsole, and a mix of canvas, denim, corduroy, and, honestly, too many textiles for us to figure out. The different fabrics were pulled from repurposed materials, continuing Nike’s push for more sustainable sneakers. The WMNS Nike Air Max 90 Legacy is set to drop on July 14th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app, or hit up aftermarket sites like StockX. Xbox x Space Jam: A New Legacy x Nike LeBron 18 Low Releasing just a day before the film drops, Nike and Xbox are linking up for a dope mismatched take on the LeBron 18 releasing alongside an Xbox controller that pays tribute to, arguably the best, Looney Tunes characters, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner.

Featuring a low-cut silhouette, this LeBron 18 features a left shoe repping Wile E. with its desert earth tones and dynamite fuse wrapped swoosh, while the right shoe cools things down with tones of blue and a dust cloud swoosh, representing Road Runner’s wild speed. You’ll have two opportunities to cop this pair, if you wan’t the bundle with the controller, you’ll have to hit the SNKRS app on July 15th, but if you’re just looking to cop the shoes, you’ll have a second chance to grab them on SNKSR the following day on the 16th. The Xbox x Space Jam: A New Legacy x Nike LeBron 18 Low bundle is set to drop on July 15th for a retail price of $220 on the SNKRS app. To grab the shoes without the controller, hit up SNKRS on July 16th for a retail price of $160.

New Balance MADE US 990v2 A couple of weeks back, we mentioned that New Balance would be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the brand’s 990 silhouette by paying tribute to every version of the sneaker to ever drop, and this week brings the v2 makeup. Featuring a pig suede leather upper, the 990v2 features a classic understated grey New Balance colorway with ruby red accents on the tongue, heel, and tag and sits atop an ABZORB midsole for extra cushioning. The New Balance MADE US 990v2 is set to drop on July 16th for a retail price of $184.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance when the sneaker drops at 10 am EST. Packer x Adidas Consortium Ultra4D New Jersey sneaker boutique Packer is linking up with Adidas Consortium once again for yet another reimagining of the Ultra4D silhouette. The new collaboration sees the 4D dressed in a forest green colorway with white heel cages and stripes with navy and deep red accents and a suede pigskin mudguard.

Packer’s red triangle “P” logo appears at the sneaker’s tongue and on the insole. It’s another dope collaboration between Packer and Adidas Consortium, and we’re psyched for whatever the third collaboration between the labels brings, though we have a feeling it’s going to be another Ultra4D. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! The Packer x Adidas Consortium Ultra4D is set to drop on July 16th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair at the Packer Shoes webstore, or in-store at 11 a.m. EST.

Air Force 1 ’07 x Space Jam: A New Legacy Computer Chip Another sneaker dropping as part of the massive Space Jam: A New Legacy campaign, this AF-1 features a computer chip-inspired print against a black leather upper with black paneling, stitched overlays, and bold blue accents, sitting atop a glow in the dark outsole. What we love about this particular sneaker is how different it looks from the other Space Jam branded shoes, from far away you can’t even tell that some of these circuit lines sketch out the outlines of both LeBron and Bugs! The Air Force 1 ’07 x Space Jam: A New Legacy Computer Chip is set to drop on July 16th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at SNKRS when the shoe drops at 7:00 AM local time or pick up a pair at GOAT. Air Force 1 ’07 x Space Jam: A New Legacy Tune Squad Remember what we said about digging on the subtleness of the AF-1 Computer Chip? Well, that all goes out the window when we’re talking about Lola Bunny. The Tune Squad features an all-white leather upper with a bright blue suede heel tab and wrap-around swoosh with stitched overlays and a graphic of Lola Bunny performing a jump shot.

I’m assuming Nike also understands the power of Lola Bunny as this is the lowest effort offering of the eight sneaker collection, Lola does all the heavy lifting here. The Air Force 1 ’07 x Space Jam: A New Legacy Tune Squad is set to drop on July 16th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 Electro Orange No, this isn’t another one of the new Space Jam sneakers, it just looks like it’s from space thanks to its mix of metallic silver and orange colors. The Electro Orange borrows its colorway from the Shattered Backboard Air Jordan 1, which dropped in 2015. The Electro Orange features a white and black leather upper with silver paneling at the throat with a padded orange collar. This is easily — sorry LeBron — the dopest drop to come out of Nike all week — a must-grab colorway and probably the one that’ll result in the most Twitter chatter over the weekend. The Air Jordan 1 Electro Orange is set to drop on July 17th for a retail price of $170. If you take the L on SNKRS be sure to pick up a pair at GOAT or Flight Club. Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 Adidas might not have a ridiculous number of iconic silhouettes like Nike, but Adidas pulls some of the best collaborators: Kanye, Beyonce, Bad Bunny, and of course, Prada, who are gearing up to drop two new colorways of the Luna Rossa 21. Featuring a light and highly flexible upper made from Primegreen recycled materials, the A+P Luna Rossa borrows the design of Prada’s ’97 America’s Cup boat shoe.