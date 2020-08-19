We’ve got to give it to Nike, they absolutely dominated SNX DLX this week — snagging all five of the top spots in our roundup. This is the second time in SNX DLX history that Nike has accomplished this feat, despite Adidas dropping a brand new Yeezy this week and Reebok unleashing a Question Mid that is definitely worthy of a look. Sorry to those other brands but Nike truly deserved this win. They had a phenomenal week. On the apparel end, UNIQLO has dropped a new tech-focused face mask, and Palace and Supreme have started to unload pieces from their Fall 2020 collections. Let’s dive into the best sneaker and apparel drops of mid-August!

Nike Dunk Low Samba You’re going to have to accept the fact that the chances of you getting lucky and being able to scoop up this pair of Dunks are slim at best. Originally a Nike Japan-exclusive when it dropped in 2001, the Samba is a fan favorite of Dunkheads everywhere and it’s finally getting the global release it deserves this week at 7:00 am PST on Nike SNKRS — which means everyone from hardcore sneakerheads to bots are going to be flooding the app trying to score a pair to flip on the aftermarket. It’s a shame, but that’s the nature of the modern sneaker world! The Dunk Low Samba features a leather upper in hyper blue with silver and red overlays, clean white laces, and a large wrap around swoosh. Even 19 years later, it’s still a pretty clean look. The Nike Dunk Low Samba is set to drop on August 21st for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or atmos. Air Jordan 3 Laser Orange A Jordan for Laker fans — and just in time for Kobe Day — this Air Jordan 3 in Laser Orange is a no-brainer pick up unless, you know, you don’t like dope Jordan colorways. Featuring a white tumbled leather upper with laser orange accents on the sockliner, midsole, and tongue, and an elephant print mudguard, Nike just dropped one of the best AJ3 colorways of the year like it wasn’t a big thing. Moves like this are why Nike won the week. The Air Jordan 3 Laser Orange is set to drop on August 21st for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Atmos x Nike Air Max 950 This week Japanese retailer atmos will drop a Japan-inspired Air Max 950 that takes some design cues from the Air Max 95. Featuring a white upper with a neon undertone and a Japanese flag heel stamp, the Air Max 950 has a small red swoosh at the heel, the Air Max 95’s signature lines across the upper and sits atop a sleek blacked-out midsole. The Atmos Nike Air Max 950 is set to drop on August 19th for a yet to be announced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at atmos. Air Jordan 12 Indigo A beloved SB Dunk colorway, a Kobe-inspired AJ3, a Japanese Air Max 95 inspired 950, AND a new Air Jordan 12 in a luxurious Indigo colorway? Come on Nike, summer isn’t over yet, just what else do you have in store for us?! This AJ12 features an Indigo blue leather upper, matte-finished silver eyelets, and a pristine white mudguard which adds a bit of welcome brightness to the whole thing. If you’re a Jordan 12 fan, there is no way you don’t love these. The Air Jordan 12 Indigo is set to drop on August 22nd for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Nike Space Hippie 01 Wheat White We’re big fans of Nike’s new sustainable Space Hippie line of sneakers and from the looks of it, the brand shares that love because fresh colorways of the line’s silhouettes arrive on a regular basis like the drops are on a fixed orbit. This week brings a White Wheat makeup of the Space Hippie 01, which features an earth-toned stitched swoosh and the Space Hippie’s 50% recycled material construction. Simple but sick. The Nike Space Hippie 01 in Wheat White is set to drop on August 20th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme Fall/Winter 2020 Collection The Supreme Fall Winter 2020 collection will begin to drip out this weekend as the brand unleashes the first drop of their extensive jacket, t-shirt, tops, sweats, pants, accessories, bags, and hat offerings. We’ve chosen to put a particular emphasis on the jackets — despite a raging heatwave in California, where I am writing this — as we quickly approach the fall season and temperatures start to drop (everywhere but here). From box logo hoodies, to puffy pink GORE-TEX down jackets, to sleek MA-1 bomber jackets, to Piet Mondrian inspired fleece sweaters, if you’re going to layer up this season, you can’t go wrong with Supreme. Supreme’s first drop of its Fall/Winter 2020 collection is set to release on August 20th. Shop the first drop at the Supreme webstore.

Palace Fall 2020 Week 3 Drop If you’re still feeling the heat of summer and you’re looking for some lighter offerings, Palace is dropping a whole lot of graphic t-shirts in multiple colors, as well as some lighter pullovers and crewnecks in its week 3 drop of the Fall line. As part of this drop, Palace tried to put a heavy emphasis on denim, dropping a trucker jacket, a pair of straight-leg jeans, and a pair with a graphic print of jeans. Yes, a pair of jeans with a graphic print of jeans. It’s just as ugly as you think it is, but we’ve included it just for laughs. The Week 3 Palace Fall 2020 drop will be shoppable on the Palace webstore beginning on August 21st. UNIQLO AIRism Mask Okay, shockingly basic design aside, UNIQLO’s new AIRism mask is actually pretty damn dope. The mask is composed of three layers and is designed to provide adequate filtration even after multiple washes. In addition, the masks are covered in a moisture-wicking material to keep sweat off your face — which will help prevent breakouts, a new issue anyone who wears masks for hours a day is well acquainted with — and overall boasts a UPF 40 rating, which blocks 90 percent of ultraviolet rays.