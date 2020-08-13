Reebok will this week celebrate the 25th anniversary of Allen Iverson’s Question Mid signature shoe by re-releasing a suede-toe version of the sneaker as well as a magazine entitled Beyond Question.

The Question Mid OG Red Toe will hit the Foot Locker family of stores on August 21 at a price point of $140, as Reebok and Iverson take fans back to the shoe that started it all for AI, who looked back on the feeling of getting his own signature sneaker in an interview for Beyond Question

“It was a dream come true,” said Iverson. “It was close to the same feeling of when you get drafted. Only a certain amount of people have their own signature shoe; that really means you’re special. And for it to happen to me, it was just a beautiful thing.”

The magazine features story from young journalists who interviewed people around the country about the impact of the Question Mid and, of course, the interview with Iverson himself. Among those featured in the magazine will be current NBA players Montrezl Harrell and Josh Richardson, who have worn the Questions in games this season, as well as the Question designer Scott Hewett, streetwear designer Eric Emanuel, and many more.

Fans can read the entire magazine at Issuu.com and enter a raffle to win a physical copy of the publication here.