It’s a hell of a week for Jordan fans out there. And by “hell of a week” I mean your bank account is about to have a hell of a week, because you’re about to be straight-up broke. This week Jordans have snagged three spots in our top five — a first for the brand — and I don’t regret it for a second. Generally, I’ll kick off a brand if I feel we’re over-exposing it so we can give another label some shine. This week? I didn’t even have to think about it, that’s how hot these Jordans are. On the apparel-end, we have new looks out of UNIQLO, PALACE, and an NBA All-Star Weekend special from Sneakersnstuff, so let’s get into it already. Here are all the best streetwear and apparel drops of the week.

Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Alvah The YEEZY 700 — a favorite amongst YEEZY-heads — is getting a refresh with the first iteration of the V3, the Alvah. Dropping in a sleek black colorway, the new 700 ditches the BOOST cushioning for less bulk and adds a plastic midfoot cage and a contoured midsole that compliments the sneaker’s amorphous design. Coupled with last week’s release of the graphic-sporting all black 700, Ye is definitely giving his whole YEEZY line a much-needed update for the new decade. The Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Alvah is set to drop on February 15th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through YEEZY Supply or the Adidas online store. Off-White Air Jordan V Virgil Abloh’s latest iteration of the Air Jordan V — part of Jordan Brand’s 8×8 anniversary collection — represents the next stage of Abloh’s design ethos. Since Nike’s “The Ten” collection, Abloh’s designs have been all about deconstruction, but here he makes a lateral move, side-stepping the trend that he helped popularize and finding new ways to add some visual flair. In this case — and this is bound to piss off sneakerheads who don’t ride for Abloh — it’s the semi-translucent cutouts that are meant to introduce the air of your environment into the sneaker. Yes, it’s pretentious as f*ck. But the longer you look at these kicks, with its OG AJV Black Metallic colorway, its obscured Off-White Helvetic trademark, and its “23” sporting heel, it’s kinda hard not to fall in love with them! The Off-White Air Jordan V is set to drop on February 15th for a retail price of $225. These sneakers are going to be hot, so while I’d love to suggest you pick them up through the Nike SNKRS app and the online store, you’re probably going to have to scoop them up slightly marked-up from StockX.

Joe Freshgoods New Balance No Emotions Are Emotions Collection Consider this collaboration between Joe Freshgoods and New Balance an aftermarket only release. Why? Because both sneakers are dropping exclusively in-store at a Chicago Joe Freshgoods pop up in celebration of NBA All-Star weekend, so unless you’re kicking it in the Windy City this Valentine’s Day, you’re probably going to need to scoop these up from a StockX seller. Joe Freshgoods take on the New Balance 992 features a Scarlett and pink-toned suede and leather upper. The OMN1s are covered in a smiley (indifferent?) face graphic with a pink and beige gradient colorway. The Joe Freshgoods New Balance No Emotions Are Emotions collection is set to drop at a yet to be announced pop-up in Chicago between February 14th and the 16th. Be sure to watch the Joe Freshgoods social media accounts for updates. Air Jordan III Unite This sleek elephant-print take on the Air Jordan III is dressed in Chicago red leather with cement overlays, OG Nike Air branding on the heels, and premium leather construction. It’s undeniably MJ, undeniably Chicago, and undeniably fresh. So far, Jordan Brand is having a hell of a year thanks to a steady clip of dope colorways and new reimaginings of their roster of classic designs — no complaints here, bring on the Jordans! The Jordan III Unite is set to drop on February 15th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at select Nike retailers and the Nike online store.

Jordan New Beginnings Pack Yet another Jordan release on our top 5 — and this one is technically two —Nike and Jordan Brand’s New Beginnings pack consists of a red and white colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 and the first-ever retro drop of the underappreciated Air Ship silhouette, also dressed in a striking red and white combo. Both sneakers are constructed from premium leather and pay homage to the silhouette Jordan rocked in his rookie year. A great way to cap off a week of must-own Jordans. The Jordan New Beginnings pack is set to drop on February 12th for a retail price of $350. Pick up a pair through Nike’s SNKRS Pass. UNIQLO NEO-MIYAGI Collection This new graphic t-shirt collection from UNIQLO’s UT line consists of 14 designs from 13 different contemporary Japanese artists currently burning up the Tokyo art scene. Work from Harumi Yamaguchi, Keiichi Tanaami, Julia Chiang, and Hajime Sorayami is represented here, with each piece borrowing heavily from Japan’s popular pop-art color-saturated art aesthetic. The full NEO-MIYAGI collection will drop in batches, with the first group featuring designs from Haroshi, Tsukuda, and Yamaguchi. The first NEO-MIYAGI batch is set to drop on February 17th and will be shoppable both in-store or through UNIQLO’s online store.

PALACE Hoodies/Outerwear Spring Collection PALACE is dropping their major Spring 2020 collection this Valentine’s Day, and when I say major, I mean major. The full collection consists of hoodies, tracksuits, shirts, pants, hats, accessories, hardware — It’s almost never-ending. You could everything you need for your full Spring 2020 wardrobe in one go with just this collection. Don’t do that, but you could! Because the drop is so massive, we’re going to highlight the hoodies and outwear, they’re by far the strongest additions to the collection, and therefore worth your hard-earned dollars. Highlights include the brown and blue leather jackets, the utility-focused “Bare Storage” jacket, and the Palace logo hoodies and crewnecks. Again, the collection is massive and what we’re showing here is only scratching the surface. Check out PALACE’s lookbook for more. The PALACE Spring Collection is set to drop on February 14th. Shop the looks at the PALACE online store. Sneakersnstuff Streetball Collection Sneakersnstuff is celebrating NBA All-Star Weekend with a 90’s inspired collection inspired by the street style of New York pick-up games. At first glance, this Streetball collection may look like a simple 90’s retread but a closer look reveals a sherpa-like fabric over a pair of shorts and matching jacket that brings the look straight into 2020. The collection’s hoodie features Sneakersnstuff branding and a pink and aqua globe graphic on the left breast and back.