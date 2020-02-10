Puma Is Dropping A Sonic The Hedgehog Capsule Collection The Includes Two Fly RS-X3s

What up nerds? In celebration of the divisive Sonic the Hedgehog movie that is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day (you know, for the furries), Puma is dropping a limited capsule collection that uses the iconography of everyone’s favorite blue chili-dog-eating hedgehog. Now, admittedly, I’m not a Sonic fan, I’m a Nintendo kid through and through, but I am something of an expert on sneakers around these parts.

While I’ll rep the Mushroom Kingdom until the day I die, even I can admit that in terms of fly fits, Sonic trumps the Mario Brothers. I’m not down with that whole, Minion workwear look that the Mario Brothers like to rock, but Sonic? Bro steps out in a fly pair of red kicks, white gloves, and nothing else. I respect that and while I would’ve preferred if Puma just dropped a real-life replica of Sonic’s runners, the brand decided to drop two dope colorways of their RS-X3 instead and the results are solid.

The full capsule collection consists of dual-branded graphic t-shirts and hoodies that feature Sonic, Knuckles, Shadow, and Super Sonic, as well as rings, arcade scores, and other franchise-appropriate phrases. I’m not a fan honestly, but if Sonic is your guy, the designs are subtle enough to slot right in with the other graphics-heavy streetwear in your wardrobe.

While the apparel doesn’t catch my eye, the sneakers are another story.

Both pairs feature a modern blocky shape with a semi-translucent upper and suede overlays, a padded tongue and collar, full lace closure, and Puma’s cushion-enhanced RS midsole. The RS-X3’s traditional mesh upper is swapped out here for the semi-translucent look and it gives the sneaker a much needed revamp that brings it comfortably into the new decade. In terms of branding, the sneakers feature ring graphics and Sonic silhouettes, and it’s handled pretty tastefully.

The new design drops in two different colorways, one utilizing grey, yellow, white, and blue, and the other taking on a much moodier black and red gradient, with contrasting neon green stitching accents. The lighter pair is where it’s at.

The PUMA Sonic capsule collection is out now and is shoppable at PUMA’s online store and select PUMA retailers. Both sneakers are set for a retail price of $120. Take a closer look at the full collection below.