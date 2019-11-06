SNX DLX: Featuring The Supreme Nike Air Max 95s, And An Adidas Kendrick Collab

We’re officially in November, the last full month of autumn! Fall brought with it a near-constant amount of must-have drops, with Supreme dominating October with a drop per week and YEEZY Supply coming strong with some new colorways and silhouettes. From the looks of it, things are finally starting to slow down as we inch closer to winter which will provide some relief to your exhausted bank account. (Just kidding, we see you Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah.)

That isn’t to say this week is lacking on SNX end, just that the pool we’re pulling from is a lot more shallow, which makes the choice of where you spend your money all the easier. From the new Nike Supreme collaboration to a special pair of Japanese-market Kendrick Lamar Adidas, here are all the dopest sneaker and apparel drops out this week.