SNX DLX: Featuring Winter-Ready Apparel Drops From NEEDLES and United Arrows And Sons

As we slip closer and closer to the end of the year, the sneaker drops are starting to slow to a crawl. Sure, there are still some big releases here, but, for the most part, sneaker labels are sticking to offering new colorways of some of the year’s best silhouettes. It feels like a bit of a victory lap, which is great considering 2019 was full of some truly iconic sneaker releases. While shoe releases may have slowed down, apparel releases show no signs of slowing. We’re right in the middle of fall now, which means winter is coming (where have we heard that before?) and most people are in serious need of some extra layers to keep them warm. We’ve got your back there. Here are all the best sneaker and winter-ready apparel drops landing this week.

Adidas x Wood Wood Run City Pack If you’re in the market for a dope winter running sneaker, look no further than Adidas collaboration with Danish label Wood Wood. Making use of the ULTRABOOST 19 silhouette, this collaboration expertly combines the woven labored-over aesthetic of Wood Wood with modern Adidas technology like BOOST cushioning, a 3D heel frame, and a springy Torsion System for runner’s support. The full Wood Wood Run City Pack features an accompanying apparel collection of women’s running apparel, as well as two distinct colorways that are meant to reflect two different running terrains: asphalt or dirt. The Adidas x Wood Wood Run City pack is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or select Adidas retailers. Air Jordan 1 Mid Fearless FACETASM I can’t stress this enough, while you can easily swoop up a pair of Air Jordan 1s for under $100, it’s almost always better to just wait until Nike drops a limited-run colorway instead. This collaboration with Japanese streetwear label Facetasm is a reason to wait! Making use of a tri-tone colorway, Facetasm’s take on the Air Jordan 1 combines white, black, and deep teal crinkled leather, for an eye-catching take on the always classic silhouette. Further details include obsidian accents across the tongue and swoosh as well as an oversized orange heel tab, with a tiny Jumpman logo on the midsole. The Air Jordan 1 Mid Fearless FACETASM is set to drop on November 22nd for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store.

Adidas Södermalm Right now chunky silhouettes, 3D printed accents, and tech-focused sneakers are all the rage, meaning if you like a classic slim pair of tennis shoes, you might be feeling a bit left out. For lovers of the classics, Adidas and retailer Sneakersnstuff have teamed up for a new take on Adidas classic Stadt silhouette that pays homage to the Swedish retailer’s Stockholm roots. The Södermalm, named for the Stockholm neighborhood, features a striking kelly green distressed suede upper accented with bright white leather detailing and gold-foil branding, all sitting atop a classic gum outsole. The sneaker may be simple, but it’s loaded up with enough unique detailing to keep it looking interesting amongst it’s more tech-focused contemporaries on the market. The Adidas Södermalm is set to drop on November 22nd for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Sneakersnstuff exclusively. PUMA RS-X³ Rubik’s cube/Sonic Note to PUMA — by all means, make new sneaker silhouettes, we love that, but for the love of all that is sacred use a name that is easy to type on the internet. What is all this to the third power bullsh*t?!