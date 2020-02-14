Off-White And Futura Team Up For A NYC Streets-Inspired Blazer For Spring

Virgil Abloh is staying busy. This week, the Off-White label head and Louis Vuitton Menswear director dropped his most hyped Nike collaboration since “The Ten.” Now he’s linking up with famed New York graffiti artist Futura for a wild patterned blazer that brings the streets of New York City to your closet. The abstract pattern first appeared on an Italian-made jacquard knit Off-White blanket, which dropped two weeks ago at the start of the label’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The blazer is dropping in two different colorways, a loud multi-colored version and a more subdued monochromatic take that looks like Futura by way of Hunter S. Thompson collaborator Ralph Steadman.

The Futura Off-White blazer features 80s-esque wide-collars with notched lapels, and a slimming and sleek elongated cut, with a classic three-central closure and welt pockets at the chest and waist. The jacket’s body is composed entirely of polyester and is fully lined with viscose. The design is loud for sure, this is very much a statement blazer and with a price tag over two g’s, it seems geared towards someone who is riding high on the come up.

The Futura x Off-White Blazer is available now as part of Off-White’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection and is shoppable online at SSENSE. If you’re digging on Futura’s design vibe, check out our list of the best cities for scoping out street art and where to find the best pieces.