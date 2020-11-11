After an admittedly slow week, SNX DLX is back with not just a top-five but a top-six! Six dope sneaker drops in one SNX DLX? Believe it, folks. The weeks ahead are either going to feed us some of the year’s best colorways or we’re going to hit a sharp decline until 2021. But considering the sustained drops during the pandemic, we’re going to bet on the former. This week, we’ve got amazing colorways out of Nike, a dual drop of Yeezys, and what may go down as Supreme’s final brand collaboration before their $2.5 billion dollar sale goes through. On the apparel end, we’ve got a light week — with collections from Stüssy and Comme des Garçons and a winter-focused Palace drop that should have us well equipped for cold weather. Let’s dive into the best sneaker and apparel drops of the week!

Nike SB Dunk Low Elephant This is the type of release that alienates people from diving into the sneaker game. The Nike SB Dunk Low Elephant is a colorway Nike should be dropping on their main site, it’s not a cross-brand collaboration, so why Nike? Why limit one of the best SB Dunk colorways to a small release through skate shops and Nike Orange Label retailers like Berrics Canteen? That move ensures that a lot of people won’t be able to get their hands on a pair of these and that’s unfortunate. You just can’t beat a liberal use of elephant print with a bright teal swoosh. It just dope, through and through. (And yes, we get the exclusivity/rareness factor that Nike is trying for here.) The Nike SB Dunk Low Elephant is set to drop on November 11th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at The Berrics Canteen or other Nike Orange Label retailers. . Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Safflower Ye makes two types of Yeezys. There are the ’90s-influenced earthy barf colored sneakers, ala The Powerphase, or the Wave Runners. And there are the alien-looking futuristic silhouettes, like the 350s, 380s, and 500s. The 700 V3 lands in that latter camp. The Safflower is dressed in a mix of white, grey, and tans, and is the first 700 V3 to use Ye’s dusty Calabasas color palette, as all the 700 V3s to date have utilized more stark combinations. We’re loving this change-up. The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Safflower is set to drop on November 14th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at Yeezy Supply or through the Adidas webstore.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Fade Lately, Ye has been borrowing some of the colorway ideas from the V1 BOOST 350s and applying them to the V2, which is resulting in some of the best designs for the silhouette to date. The 350 V2 Fade uses a heavily woven look on its Primeknit upper with a stripe that resembles denim and pairs nicely with the haphazard patterning it’s laid against. Unfortunately for us, this one is an Asia Pacific market exclusive. This means you’re going to pay a chunk of change in shipping or you’ll have to grab this one from a reseller. So far, there is no indication that a stateside release is coming, either — so don’t hold your breath. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Fade is set to drop in November 12th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at Yeezy Supply or through aftermarket sites like StockX. Air Jordan 1 CO.JP Midnight Navy I will not stop beating on this drum: the best Nike colorways come from Japan, specifically the CO.JP branded label. This week sees the release of the Midnight Navy colorway, which dropped a month ago in Japan and Europe and features navy nubuck leather paneling over a pure white leather upper with a metallic silver swoosh and Air Jordan emblem. Easily a top tier colorway for the Jordan 1. The Air Jordan 1 CO.JP Midnight Navy is set to drop on November 14th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or Nice Kicks.

Nike Dunk High Pure Platinum The Nike Dunk is experiencing a bit of renaissance in the sneaker world, this we’ve seen the Chunky Dunkies, the Grateful Dead Dunks, and now we’re getting an ultra-clean Pure Platinum colorway of the Dunk High. This drop is so fire that we’re hoping it kicks off a high-top Dunk renaissance in 2021 to match the steady clip of Dunk Lows we’ve been getting in 2020. The Pure Platinum features a premium white leather upper with a platinum wrap around swoosh, and high-top padded collars for extra support. The Nike Dunk High in Pure Platinum is set to drop on November 13th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme x Timberland Fall Winter 2020 Collaboration Supreme was just sold to VF Corp — the same brand that owns Dickies and Timberland — in a 2.5 billion dollar deal, and while that has definitely affected the brand’s counter-culture cool, it hasn’t watered down any of their collaborations. Yet. This three colorway 6-inch boot still looks like classic Supreme. The collection is an updated take on Timberland’s classic 6-inch Waterproof Boot and features a premium nubuck leather upper with Timberland’s rugged work-site focused construction with some of Supreme’s high fashion design flair. The boots drop in a beige, black, and powder blue colorway. Our pick is powder blue, easily. The Supreme Timberland FW 2020 collection is set to release on November 12th at the Supreme webstore.