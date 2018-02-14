Aliens Can Destroy Us All With An Email, According To Scientists

So far as we can tell at the moment, we’re alone in the galaxy. Or at least far enough away from other civilizations that we can’t find them. Apparently, they can’t find us, either… yet. That’s not to say alien’s don’t exist. It’s just that interstellar travel is a very, very difficult problem to defeat, so, practically speaking, if aliens wanted to show up to invade, it would be expensive. Aliens probably have budgets, too, after all.
Fortunately for science fiction writers who don’t want to get quagmired in interplanetary numbers crunching, two scientists have pointed out that there are much cheaper and more effective ways for aliens to kill us all, either by accident or design.
John Learned, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Hawaii, and Michael Hippke, a self-described gentleman scientist, have a not-entirely-serious, but still pretty serious, paper about how even aliens making contact with us could wipe out humanity. To start with, any message aliens sent us would necessarily be in some form of computer code, and that computer code could be anything, including a virus that spreads across the world before we can stop it and, say, launches all our nuclear missiles, or just shuts down every computer it finds, grinding the entire planet to a halt. It might not even be intentional, they point out, as aliens have no way of knowing what our computer systems are like.
A bunch of dum-dums running a Minecraft scam crashed the whole internet; who knows what aliens could do by mistake?
If that weren’t enough, they point out that any message from aliens would necessarily need a computer to understand it, and that there is no “perfect prison” for locking down computer code. Some well-meaning Search for Extra-Terrestrial Institute (SETI) guy could just be doing his job. He might not even have time to realize he’s opened an alien code and we’re all boned.
The good news is the scientists do agree that the risk of a malicious contact is extremely low, they’re just pointing out that it’s not zero, and that we should think about this before firing up those radio telescopes.
Or the other civilizations out there could be just as fucking stupid as us or dumber.
If that’s the assumption we are going to go with what do you reckon the odds would be of them being the ones to make first contact?
Pfft. They’ve been here since the Manhattan Project. They made a deal with Truman.
This assumes we haven’t made contact yet. No, we haven’t seen aliens on ‘the view’. But it’s very probable that we have been visited for a long long time. There are seriously documented cases by serious witnesses. I’ve seen one myself with two other witnesses.
Because we aren’t aware of contact doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened.
The official government protocol for alien contact is to keep it from going public for national security reasons. So unless they land in Time Square, we wouldn’t know.
But very intelligent people like Dr. Michio Kaku say that the chance of other intelligent life in the universe is 100%. Most likely filled with life of different kinds. There are trillions of galaxies with trillions of stars, each with planets revolving around them. It’s an amazing level of conceit and hubris to think humans are alone in the universe.
Lol, this is the guy who tries to make his political “points” on a daily basis and pass himself off as intellectually superior. Keep wearing that tinfoil hat, bucko. But take the baked potato out next time. 😂🤣
Wait, are you saying you’ve seen an alien? Like not on TV or in a movie theater?
I think Firstmm5 is trying to communicate with us. Everybody, stay calm, move slowly and avoid sudden gestures. I’m sure he’ll leave the area eventually.
So I shouldn’t send money to this Nigerian prince I just got an email from?
