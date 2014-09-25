SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus

Apple’s super-sized iPhone 6 Plus is having a hard time surviving skinny jeans. The company promised to replace any faulty models, but you knew “Bendghazi” couldn’t possibly end there. It was only a matter of time before Samsung tried to deliver a snarky knockout blow as their bitter rival wobbled.
This morning, they finally chimed in with a brilliantly concise tweet that doubled as a promotion for their GALAXY Note Edge, a “limited edition concept” with a curved edge that gives way to a slick side display. It burns. It burns so good:
Along the same lines, this mockup ad (not yet endorsed by Samsung) for the GALAXY Note 3 is pretty brilliant (via @GhostwritahMusic):
(H/T Kyle Lippert, @GhostwritahMusic)
I love the headlines on this article. Cool, hip and catchy…and so appropriate. The kind that gets people clicking.
Pssh, whatevs, this is a pretty damn hilarious pic.
Yeah. Got to love that the I-Phone is bowing in front of the Samsung Galaxy. Funny.
If it succinctly describes what the article is about, it’s not that bad.
Now if it was “YOU WON’T BELIEVE what Samsung does in this ad! SHOCKING” then yeah, it’s total shit.
This just in: website posts article intending to get hits and support their business. More on these shocking developments at 11
I remember having Palm way back in 2000 that had a stylus and thinking, wow, this is so cool. 14 years ago.
I must have fat fingers. I had to buy a stylus before I could effectively use my Kindle Fire, let alone a teeny little smartphone.
I’m waiting for the response from Apple in the form of a lawsuit.
Funy, considering Apple and Samsung have been seemingly locked in lawsuits forever
Well, I don’t think they’d be able to sue for the advertisement lol, even if they could, i’m sure samsung believes the benefits far outweigh the costs.
You keep trying to make the stylus happen. It isn’t going to happen.
Iphone 6 vs Batista’s skinny jeans at WMXXXI.
Okay, I’m an Apple fan and love the iPhone. I gotta admit that is a really cool design.
I’m loving that stylus! What a great forward thinking idea, we should carry little plastic stylus’ for our phones!
I love how you, Samsung idiots are so jealous of iphone. Every year Apple brings out their phone and right away you android idiots have to put it down. I’m so embarrassed for you guys. Apple is the number one company in the world. The most valuable company in the world. They break THEIR OWN RECORD by selling 10 million iPhone 6’s in 72 hours! I’d be so embarrassed to put down a company who kicks ass on your stupid, loser-ass Samsung phones. They kick your ass every year, stupid Samsung idiots. Ah yes. That rant felt sooooooo good.
Ah, so /that’s/ why Apple was down nearly 4% today. Because their shit sucks. Because when my Note 3 has 75% battery life at the end of the day, iPhone users are crying for an outlet when they have 20% left. Because with their immensely popular device, they still get basic concepts wrong. Because when launching major updates, they crash their users’ phones. Fuck I wish I had an iPhone instead of this shit brick that uses an OS that an entire community supports, has hardware that doesn’t fail, and makes Apple’s OS specs cry for mercy. Ah, putting down your cry for attention felt sooooo good.
You do understand that the iPhone 6 is the 2012 Samsung OS, then basterdized by Apple, right? We Samsungers are not jealous, we’re laughing at someone who would pay nearly a grand for a phone with old technology. You know, the nearly 10 million of you that bought into this.
Don’t forget: Samsung LOST $9 billion last quarter because they couldn’t get the Galaxy Whatever It Was to sell or their other phones. LOL
You mad bro? Hemorrhoid donut might help that butthurt…
Are people really “Samsungers”?
I went from a Galaxy s3 to the s5, but that was because it was the best thing on the market at the moment. I had an Incredible before that. I don’t give two craps about Samsung itself, I just like Android and it’s customizibility.
If apple ever got their heads out of their proprietary asses and started putting out swappable batteries and expandable memory, I’ll go iPhone. But until then, I’m not being held back by what they decide is what I need. I’ll go with whatever the best android is. Cause that’s the real battle, right? Android vs iOS?
Yes because we all know that just because something is possible it means it is the best. Justin Bieber may be the best musician of all time
How does someone get this worked up about cell phones?
The reply is for Janet Geuy, since I can’t reply directly to her post.
She said “You do understand that the iPhone 6 is the 2012 Samsung OS, then basterdized by Apple, right?”
It would REALLY be helpful if you understood what you’re talking about. First, you’re comparing hardware to software, and second, Samsung is using Android, not a “Samsung OS”. It’s the spewing of ignorance like this that makes the internet such an un-fun place to hang out.
I’m an Apple fan and both the Samsung tweet and the mockup ad are brilliant. Does that mean I think Samsung is a cool company? Will I buy their products? No and no. I buy Apple products because they work the best for me. 20 years on.
Listen, you like the iphone – – good for you. But, you have to realize that the moment you are paying a difference of $200 for 16GB vs 128GB of hard drive space – – you are getting ripped off. You can get micro SD cards for around $60 that have 64GB of storage, and $120 that have 128GB of Storage. Apple, however, decides to round it up to the nearest hundred and charge you. The specs are EXACTLY the same with the exception of hard drive. They are overcharging you, and you’re allowing it. That is *MY* personal problem with apple. If they had at least kept the aluminum finish design they had with the iPhone 5s, these phones wouldn’t be bending, either.
So I guess the little side screen thingy is going to be the hot new innovation for the iPhone 9?
Have to admit this is an AWESOME jab at the iPhone 6 Plus. Now…if only Samsung could have gotten the Galaxy 5 to sell and not lost $9 billion last quarter….! #10MillioniPhone6SoldThough #TryAgainSamsung #AdsDontEqualProfits
You work for apple? Not sure why the fuck how much samsung sold has any bearing on which company one prefers.
Source, I can’t find it, I only find overall profits. seems like they lost a bit of money in the North American branch, but figures are closer to 1 billion than your claimed 9
GTFO with your dumbass hashtags. They aren’t cool and this isn’t twitter.
I really identify with this because my phone identifies with my personality and Samsung is making fun of me as a person.
A phone is a phone dammit. Just enjoy it.
Kiss my grits Samsung! It’s 9 fucking cases out of 10,000,000 sold! There is no “bending” problem. Any phone will break if you fucking sit your fat ass on it!
Thats not really the issue people are having though…. its not that they’re sitting on it, it’s just bending in their skinny jeans.
Way to go, M.S these guys just totally crack me up. Always having to put down something that they can’t even defend. How embarrassing to be loser, Samsung fans.
Dawn…then dont wear skinny jeans.
You think i want to be able to identify the contents of your pocket from 10 feet away?
#EXTREMESITTING
HA HA HA HA HA! Thanks for your comments stupid, idiot, so jealous of Apple being NUMBER ONE IN THE WORLD! Like I said. I’m so embarrassed for you guys. If stupid, Samsung was number one in the world, you would not see me putting them down. I may not like them or their stupid company but I sure as hell would not be making an idiot of myself by putting them down. God, I just have to love you jealous-of-Apple haters but keep on putting down THE NUMBER ONE COMPANY!! The company that keeps breaking THEIR OWN RECORDS!! What was that again?? TEN MILLION IPHONE 6’S IN 72 HOURS!! Far bigger than stupid, maggot Google. HAHAHAHAHA!! Go ahead, Apple haters. Put down my spelling or whatever you guys do when you can’t win an argument. God how I love smashing Apple in your jealous, envious faces. It must be nice to work at the BIGGEST, MOST VALUABLE COMPANY IN THE WORLD!!! Apple could lose twenty billion dollars and still be bigger than putrid, maggot, Google or Samsung. Just imagine their company meetings. The boss just spends one minute with his employees and tells them “Well guys were the only company over 100 billion. Ahead of Microsoft by almost 50 billion. That’s it people. You can go back to work or better yet, why don’t you all just take the rest of the day off. HAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Apple wins again. Must feel bad for you jealous Apple haters. Please keep on bashing Apple. It really makes my day. Later dudes!!
TLDR.
Apple is not the “most valuable company in the world.” Not even close. As of 2014, they reside at #15 in the global Fortune 500 list, which is still extremely respectable. However, their net worth is heartily beaten year after year by big box retail outlets, oil/petroleum companies, and car manufacturers.
Speaking of being beaten, Samsung is #13 on that same list. Ouch. What was that about making an idiot of yourself by putting them down?
And, just so you know, I am neither an “Apple hater” nor a “Samsung fanboy.” I also recognize that Apple makes great products. My opinion on their usage policies and pricing is just not as favorable, so I do prefer Android — not Samsung.
@reee i dont know where you got samsung is on #13 maybe you were dreaming or something but you are right about apple being on #15 though maybe you should check again before writing a comment. cause samsung is not on top 20 either
@Tanna Faisal You might want to wipe the Apple pie from your eyes because Samsung IS #13 on the list, beating Apple by two spots. Where are you looking anyway, it is very hard to miss that blue Samsung logo just two spots up from the crapple logo.
Ha Ha Apple is #15 in Global Fortune 500- 2 spots behind Samsung. Oh, and Walmart is #1 most valuable company in the world-want to head to Walmart and buy a phone? :)
And besides, having 10 Million orders doesn’t mean anything- Justin Bieber and the Kardashians have millions of fans who buy their crappy products-there are millions of idiots in this world-hey wait, is that from the iTunes store? iDiot? Ha ha ha frikkin iSheep
Good for Apple, they beat their own records for selling very horrible phones that all prople do is complain about them. And ever single new iPhone has all the same shit, just a bigger phone. What good is that? I would rather pay $600 for a reliable phone that I tend to learn something new about every single day than pay $800 for a phone that is not even much different from a previous iPhone and isn’t even as up to date as a Samsung. New iPhones are a huge waste of money and many Apple users have realized it as well. Have fun with your iPhone that you will probably need to replace in a week!
reyashleo.
you sound dumb as fuck.
yes, apple is a little behind when it comes to new features and its all because they don’t want to give it all away at one time and then leave themselves with no new features for the next new phone. but obviously they are doing something right if they continue to sell more phones after each release. My parents got me the first iphone when it first came out. i had never used anything like it. now..when my phone breaks(which it rarely does), i just buy a new one and easily transfer everything over. im not a die hard apple fan, i just find the interface to be simple and exactly what i need. samsungs phones seem pretty cool tho.
Responding to “reeee”…. Apple is the most valuable publicly-traded company in the world by market cap.
[en.wikipedia.org]
@stevehandjobs “they don’t want to give it all away at one time and then leave themselves with no new features for the next new phone”
Creating new things in every rendition of a new product is called “innovating”, and frankly, apple’s idea of innovation died with Steve Jobs. Now they’re just cashing in his work. Steve Jobs stood for quality and innovation, and this does a horrible job of being an apple product. Apple doesn’t try to reach past the competition anymore, it wants to make sure that any new tech will succeed before trying to jump on the bandwagon (NFC is the prime example). It’s forsaking what Jobs stood for for safely playing the market, and hoping the iSheep follow with handfuls of money.
The Butthurt out of the Apple Fanboys on here! “Putrid Maggot Google or Samsung” Lord you people are dense lol. Apple bigger than samsung? Please. Did i mention Samsung makes: Bulldozers, Locomotives, Wind Turbines, Ships, Generators, Satellites, Space Suits, Tanks, APCs, Gantry Cranes, Toasters, Medical Equipment, Hydraulic Lift Systems, Liscense-built G36C Assault Rifles, Ammunition, Depleted Uranium Ballistic Heads, Hellfire Missiles, Jet Turbine Engines, Superchargers, and a plethora of other things. Show me a Korean Navy Corvette made by apple, and i’ll say it’s the biggest company in the world. I’m talking to you, Cumulonimbus.
Lots of junk comes from Korea. What’s your point?
If I didn’t like my iPhone, I’d go with a Windows phone. Sorry Long gone Samsung. Been there, done that. How many versions of Android are there now?
SAMSUNG PEOPLE: If your phone malfunction, where do you go? Korea to replace it? or to your carrier to give you a shitty phone then wait for 4 weeks for your phone to get replaced?=.=
IPHONE PEOPLE: If my iphone go bend like this where do i go? To the nearest apple store in 15 mins they will give me a brand new one!!
You wanna know why they give you a new one? Because it happens so often and they don’t want to get sued for being stupid. And then it will happen again and you’ll have to get another one and the cycle continues. With Samsung, it’s rarely ever a problem so they don’t need to have stores all over the place. They are confident enough in what they sell to where they know they won’t run into problems. So that was a dumb argument
Careful not to exaggerate, ACJM. You’ll only get know-it-alls (that really know nothing) like our friend “Reyashleo259” above, that will try to shoot you down with a nonsense rebuttal.
I remain split on this bending issue. When I saw the video demonstrating how easily the iPhone bent, I remained skeptical. Then that guy followed up with another video bending the phone with a live audience. However, his first video was shot down because the time displayed on the iPhone’s screen was out of sync (jumping back in time 20 minutes). Plus, that guy had large, strong hands.
Could the iPhone 6 be made stronger? Sure, but at what cost. Metal bends. Plastic can be engineered not to. Can Apple engineer metal not to bend as easily? That’s what we will see in next year’s model… some innovation in that arena. Meanwhile, millions of people will enjoy their iPhone 6’s without any bending problems because they are careful.
This is bullshit. My Galaxy S5 broke from the same problem and I had to get a new one. Samsung didn’t offer to pay for it.
Oh but it happened. Exclusively for the Note series.
Is everyone really fighting on this thread about Samsung vs. Apple. Or IOS vs. Android. Who gives a fuck. I ain’t going to put anything or bash apple because I was a prior iPhone user but I will say I do prefer my Samsung Note 3. I have had both my share of iPhone and Android phone. This is my opinion and everyone is entitled to it. Everyone has different tastes in things they like, it don’t make it wrong. I just prefer my galaxy because I think its more customizable and the battery life is amazing if I do say so myself. No need for everyone to buss a cap lock on eachother. No beefing on what you think is better. My best advice is to go for what you like better because your going to have to live with it and use it. BE HAPPY EVERYONE. Life is to short to fight over which company is better. ITS PETTY !!
Breathe in, breathe out. Repeat.
Feel better now? :)
The plain and simple truth is that Samsung and Apple have very different customer bases. Samsung is attractive to people who like to control a lot of the details of their phone experience, customizing this setting and that setting, and really getting into adapting every piece of the functionality of the phone. Apple is attractive to people who want a phone that has a lot of functionality but is relatively simple to understand and use. The reason why Apple sells more is because that target demographic represents the VAST majority of smartphone users. Does Samsung have features that exceed the iPhone? Sure. Do the vast majority of smartphone users care about those features? No. They care about ease of use. Which Apple trounces Samsung on every time. Samsung has a niche in the high minded tech people. But, that’s pretty much where it’s going to stay.
You’re bang on with your facts, but it’s still not the full picture.
I’m a “high minded tech person” (software engineer) and I use Macs and iPhones because they are reliable and well-built.
People don’t always realize that the same level of complexity is still running under-the-hood on these phones. iOS and Android are both extremely complex operating systems, with tons of advanced features. Apple excels had hiding that complexity and providing an elegant, smooth user experience (99% of the time).
Price is a huge factor, but then there’s also value. Apple products have a tremendous amount of total-cost-of-ownership value, where as Android devices tend to be more disposable. Apple builds their devices to a higher standard, and the market is flooded with cheap, poor-quality Android devices. You can see where this is going. The landscape has created the perception that Android is cheaper than Apple, and there’s a huge market that just want the cheapest they can get, regardless of features and customizability. I have tons of Asian friends that only look at Android because of this near-signed cost perception.
What I don’t understand if you knew nothing about phones and you used common sense I would go for the phone where you can add a extended battery, memory with a sd card, and now add features like being waterproof. I mean your just now getting a bigger screen? Just admit your not tech savy and you want to make a fashion statement and be with the in crowd and apple is simple for you to use and trendy ,but don’t walk around like your hot shit cuz you have a iPhone
I’m not an apple fan …. but I’d take an iPhone over any buggy bloatware infested piece of shit Samsung makes. I’ll keep my Nexus, thank you very much.
HA HA. Seems some idiot Samsung fans getting a little touchy here. Me and other iPhone people wouldn’t be on here tearing you idiots up if you weren’t so jealous. I could give a crap about stupid Samsung but you dolts make it so fun to bash around. It’s like we all know that McDonald’s doesn’t make the best hamburgers in the world but they are far and away the biggest fast food restaurant in the world. I much prefer Taco Bell but what can I say? So get a grip Samsung people. I’m sure one day Apple will be knocked down from their perch but until then can you please stop crying and whining and just enjoy your stupid phone without all the jealousy. You guys are so embarrassing but make for some fine reading. HA HA HA!! That’s it. I’m through with this subject until you guys start crying again.
I love how you say that Samsung people are jealous when you are obviously jealous of Samsung. First off, Samsung phones don’t bend. Second, i had an iPhone for 3 years and absolutely hated it. Now I have the Galaxy and it is by far the best phone I have ever owned. I will never own an Apple phone ever again. They are very overrated and who cares of they supposedly have the best ios. Woohoo, 90% of the time, all their updates do is cause major problems. I have an iPad and its not even allowing me to download ios8 and its a new freaking iPad. Im sorry, Apple products suck. Now you can be a little brat and be jealous of Samsung users as you should be. You have very obviously never owned a Samsung phone or else you would actually agree instead of looking like an idiot.
Awkward…
[www.cnet.com]
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!! Whatever dude. You guys make my day. Seriously. So embarrassing to see you try to put down the most popular phone in the entire world!! Ha ha!
Sorry, xylez. Wrong person. Sorry.
Hey, reyashleo259. Why do you have an Apple product if they suck so badly. Stupid. What a moron and as far as me buying a Samsung. Give me a freakin’ break and my iPhone, IPad and Mac have never caused me any problems so keep your stupid Samsung. Anything else to say, idiot? Goodnight.
You wanna know why I have an Apple product? Because I got it for free and who is gonna say no to a $700 product if you can get it for free? Doesn’t mean I like in the least. Your argument is completely invalid until you own a Samsung and see it for yourself. OBVIOUSLY, you have never owned one. If you ever had the brains to switch, or even try, a Samsung, you would understand. So stop being a pain in everyone’s butt and admit that you are incorrect until you can give cold, hard facts that Apple is better. It does not matter how many they sell. It just doesn’t. People like Justin Beiber made a whole lot of money and sold a lot of product, but he was a horrible singer and a horrible person. Profit doesn’t make it good; reviews and things like this are the things that matter. Just cause you don ‘t believe it doesn’t mean that you are right. Stick to your 2012 phone and live in the past. See if I care. But do NOT talk crap about something that you know absolutely nothing about. You are just making yourself look dumb repeating the same thing over again that doesn’t even matter. Android has proved over and over and over again that they are updating. Apple is not. Apple will probably never have a waterproof phone or anything like that for at least the next couple years because they are so behind on technology. You just don’t read the facts. All you have is an opinion.
Apple doesn’t let anyone use IOS because they are afraid of Samsung giving them a stiff competition!
This is the most hilariously dorky argument I have ever seen. Both sides.
Ahhh right in the feelings [i0.kym-cdn.com]
Ha ha ha. Ray boy. You think I give a rats ass what anyone thinks about me? Poor baby getting so upset. You loser Samsung idiots make my day. You can’t take my posts then dont answer them. If I want to knock down Samsung I’ll knock them down all day and night. Tough shit if you whiners can’t take it. I could give a rats ass about your dissing of Apple and your comment about me ever owning a maggot Samsung phone. That’ll happpen the day I can go up to a Tiger in the wild and give it a big hug. You’re such a loser, Ray boy. Ha ha!
I love how all of these accounts that are going on insanely incoherent apple fan-boy rants have seemingly no posting history until just now. It’s as if they are all one guy that’s either really bored, or who’s a intern in a PR department.
lol
Recent Activity
09.27.14 at 2:02 pm
Cumulonimbus
Ha ha ha. Ray boy. You think I give a rats ass what anyone thinks about me? Poor baby getting so upset. You loser Samsung idiots make my day. You can’t take my posts then dont answer them. If I want to knock down Samsung I’ll knock them down all day and night. Tough shit if you whiners can’t take it. I could give a rats ass about your dissing of Apple and your comment about me ever owning a maggot Samsung phone. That’ll happpen the day I can go up to a Tiger in the wild and give it a big hug. You’re such a loser, Ray boy. Ha ha!
SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus
09.26.14 at 8:19 pm
Cumulonimbus
Hey, reyashleo259. Why do you have an Apple product if they suck so badly. Stupid. What a moron and as far as me buying a Samsung. Give me a freakin’ break and my iPhone, IPad and Mac have never caused me any problems so keep your stupid Samsung. Anything else to say, idiot? Goodnight.
SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus
09.26.14 at 8:14 pm
Cumulonimbus
Sorry, xylez. Wrong person. Sorry.
09.26.14 at 7:00 pm
Xylez
Awkward… [www.cnet.com]
SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus
09.26.14 at 8:13 pm
Cumulonimbus
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!! Whatever dude. You guys make my day. Seriously. So embarrassing to see you try to put down the most popular phone in the entire world!! Ha ha!
09.26.14 at 7:00 pm
Xylez
Awkward… [www.cnet.com]
SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus
09.26.14 at 4:44 pm
Cumulonimbus
HA HA. Seems some idiot Samsung fans getting a little touchy here. Me and other iPhone people wouldn’t be on here tearing you idiots up if you weren’t so jealous. I could give a crap about stupid Samsung but you dolts make it so fun to bash around. It’s like we all know that McDonald’s doesn’t make the best hamburgers in the world but they are far and away the biggest fast food restaurant in the world. I much prefer Taco Bell but what can I say? So get a grip Samsung people. I’m sure one day Apple will be knocked down from their perch but until then can you please stop crying and whining and just enjoy your stupid phone without all the jealousy. You guys are so embarrassing but make for some fine reading. HA HA HA!! That’s it. I’m through with this subject until you guys start crying again.
SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus
09.25.14 at 10:18 pm
Cumulonimbus
Way to go, M.S these guys just totally crack me up. Always having to put down something that they can’t even defend. How embarrassing to be loser, Samsung fans.
09.25.14 at 8:25 pm
M.S>
Kiss my grits Samsung! It’s 9 fucking cases out of 10,000,000 sold! There is no “bending” problem. Any phone will break if you fucking sit your fat ass on it!
SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus
09.25.14 at 10:14 pm
Cumulonimbus
HA HA HA HA HA! Thanks for your comments stupid, idiot, so jealous of Apple being NUMBER ONE IN THE WORLD! Like I said. I’m so embarrassed for you guys. If stupid, Samsung was number one in the world, you would not see me putting them down. I may not like them or their stupid company but I sure as hell would not be making an idiot of myself by putting them down. God, I just have to love you jealous-of-Apple haters but keep on putting down THE NUMBER ONE COMPANY!! The company that keeps breaking THEIR OWN RECORDS!! What was that again?? TEN MILLION IPHONE 6’S IN 72 HOURS!! Far bigger than stupid, maggot Google. HAHAHAHAHA!! Go ahead, Apple haters. Put down my spelling or whatever you guys do when you can’t win an argument. God how I love smashing Apple in your jealous, envious faces. It must be nice to work at the BIGGEST, MOST VALUABLE COMPANY IN THE WORLD!!! Apple could lose twenty billion dollars and still be bigger than putrid, maggot, Google or Samsung. Just imagine their company meetings. The boss just spends one minute with his employees and tells them “Well guys were the only company over 100 billion. Ahead of Microsoft by almost 50 billion. That’s it people. You can go back to work or better yet, why don’t you all just take the rest of the day off. HAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Apple wins again. Must feel bad for you jealous Apple haters. Please keep on bashing Apple. It really makes my day. Later dudes!!
SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus
09.25.14 at 5:05 pm
Cumulonimbus
I love how you, Samsung idiots are so jealous of iphone. Every year Apple brings out their phone and right away you android idiots have to put it down. I’m so embarrassed for you guys. Apple is the number one company in the world. The most valuable company in the world. They break THEIR OWN RECORD by selling 10 million iPhone 6’s in 72 hours! I’d be so embarrassed to put down a company who kicks ass on your stupid, loser-ass Samsung phones. They kick your ass every year, stupid Samsung idiots. Ah yes. That rant felt sooooooo good.
SHOTS FIRED: Samsung Just Tweeted A Brutal Jab At Apple’s Bendy iPhone 6 Plus
I STILL can’t get my Galaxy S4 to wave back at me. What a piece of crap. I can’t wait for my contract to be up to get rid of it.
You come at the king, you best not miss.
You might need some water for that burn… Just don’t accidentally drop it on your iPhone or it’ll ruin it even more….
I thought it was more of a ‘bend over and take it’ image. it should have been.
Well the second one about the note 3 is pointless, I own a note three and it is bent, granted not as much as the iphone 6 in the video’s but then I didn’t deliberately try to bend it. But after a year of being carried in my back pocket if you lay it fact down on a flat surface the middle of the phone is raised by about 1mm so a distinct bend. The point is all phones carried in back pockets and sat on and such will eventually bend given enough time. I’m sure if I tried to deliberately bend it then it would go just like the iPhone 6
Funny how the headline says look at what Samsung did, when in fact they didn’t do anything. That image (and tweet) is not from Samsung.