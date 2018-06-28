Apple And Samsung Ended A 7-Year Patent War With Little To Show For It

Apple and Samsung are no longer fighting. In the legal system, at the very least. The two tech giants have finally ended a 7-year patent battle in which both companies argued the other’s phones used technology that had already been patented.

According to The New York Times, the series of legal battles all stem from an initial 2011 lawsuit Apple filed against Samsung for using technology in the company’s iPhone design. The next few years were full of countersuits, appeal hearings, and various trials. There was even a case heard by the Supreme Court in 2016.

The Times reported that the two sides officially settled all of their claims against one another on Wednesday, bringing an end to a long, drawn-out battle over phone technology in which Apple even tried to block Samsung phones from reaching the market.

The legal battles have gone on so long that the phones included in many of the lawsuits were not even available for sale anymore, which means that the struggle mainly came down to monetary settlements. And, when you consider all the legal fees both sides racked up over the last seven years, the results aren’t all that impressive.

