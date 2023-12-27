Apple ran into a bit of trouble this fall in regards to its Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 devices. It dates back to October when the US International Trade Commission ruled that Apple violated Masimo’s patent in its Apple Watch products. The exact violation is with Masimo’s pulse oximeter patent, which uses light-based technology to read blood oxygen levels. The ruling left 60 days for President Biden to review it before the ban went into place. Biden did not object to the ruling, and it was expected that the ban would go into place on December 26. That is, until the US Appeals Court stepped in.

Are Apple Watches Banned In The US?

The ban has now been paused just one day after it went into effect. According to The Verge, a federal appeals court called for a halt on the ban on December 27. It comes after Apple requested that the ban be paused until US Customs determines whether or not changes the company is making to the Apple Watch line are enough to end the patent issue that caused the ban in the first place. The Verge adds that Customs is expected to make a decision on January 12.

Until then, Apple will be allowed to sell the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 which were both removed from store shelves ahead of the US International Trade Commission issued-ban. The Verge reported that Apple did not respond to comment on whether or not they would resume sales for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.