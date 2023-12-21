Mariah Carey wrapped her Merry Christmas One And All! Tour at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 17, and while she humbly resists being known as the “Queen Of Christmas,” the annual evidence is too overwhelming to ignore. This week, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And last week, Carey visited The White House to make sure its “festive decor” was up to snuff.

“Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President [Joe] Biden & Vice President [Kamala] Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season!” Carey captioned an Instagram carousel. “While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!”

In one photo, Carey is standing with US President Joe Biden and her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in The Oval Office. Carey posed for a photo with President Biden as well as one with Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Of course, there are photos of Carey inspecting The White House’s Christmas tree, as the Queen Of Christmas should.

The Library Of Congress’ official X (formerly Twitter) account also posted that Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been inducted into the 2023 National Recording Registry, a selection that was previously announced in April.

“.@MariahCarey stopped by the Library last week for a tour & to receive a certificate from Santa that commemorates the induction of ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ in the 2023 #NatRecRegistry. Congratulations & Merry Christmas, Mariah!” the post reads.

See both posts below.