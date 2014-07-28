Arya Stark Attended Comic-Con, But You Didn’t See Her Thanks To This Simple Disguise

If you were on the floor at Comic-Con over the weekend, there’s a decent chance you walked right past the always adventurous, social media-winning Maisie Williams and didn’t even notice. That’s because the actress behind Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark traded in Needle the gift of spider-sense, easily blending in with the rest of the cosplayers with a Spider-Man mask.

Maisie was more than willing to show off her disguises (at one point she ditched her Spidey mask to become the least menacing Guy Fawkes ever) on her always entertaining Instagram account:

H/T Pajiba