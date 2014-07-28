Arya Stark Attended Comic-Con, But You Didn’t See Her Thanks To This Simple Disguise

#Instagram #Game of Thrones
Creative Director
07.28.14 25 Comments

If you were on the floor at Comic-Con over the weekend, there’s a decent chance you walked right past the always adventurous, social media-winning Maisie Williams and didn’t even notice. That’s because the actress behind Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark traded in Needle the gift of spider-sense, easily blending in with the rest of the cosplayers with a Spider-Man mask.

Maisie was more than willing to show off her disguises (at one point she ditched her Spidey mask to become the least menacing Guy Fawkes ever) on her always entertaining Instagram account:

H/T Pajiba

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram#Game of Thrones
TAGSARYA STARKCOMIC-CON 2014game of thronesinstagramMAISIE WILLIAMS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP