Meet The Awesome Mom Who Made Her Son Sign An 18-Point Contract To Get His First iPhone

As a child of the beeper generation, I was fortunate enough to have parents who both cared about my well-being and instilled a great deal of personal responsibility for all of my possessions. That’s why I find myself having so many “GET OFF MY LAWN” moments lately, what with all of these whipper snappers and their iThis and iThat thingamadiddies. Today’s kids are spoiled rotten and they are the reason that America is spiraling into the pits of heck.

Fortunately, there are still some great kids out there and they owe their good standing to parents who hold them accountable and want more for them than just a high score in Bejeweled. Take, for instance, Janell Burley Hofmann, a mother of 5 and writer, who agreed to give her oldest son, Gregory, the iPhone that he desperately wanted for Christmas.

But only if he adhered to a teeny, tiny, wee bitty little list of 18 rules. Otherwise, his birthday gift will be a paddle for Sh*t’s Creek.

Janell posted the entire contract with her son to her blog and it’s all pretty fantastic. I bolded my favorite rules, but this story gives me a little more hope for the future of humanity. If only we could raise all of our children in a sext-free world, we might be able to fight off Idiocracy after all.