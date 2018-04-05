When one of the major social media platforms that everybody uses goes down, things turn a little hectic. Toss two into the mix and it seems that people start to have a lifestyle crisis, sending them wandering into the streets of Twitter or their actual neighborhood to find out what happened. While Facebook didn’t go down, it has been hit with plenty of scandals over the past few weeks thanks to the actions of Cambridge Analytica and other revelations about the platform. The data privacy leaks connected to Cambridge Analytica forced Facebook to change its privacy rules for third-party developers, getting stricter with its “most prominent APIs” according to The Verge, as well as restricting developer access.
A result was Tinder signing folks out of their accounts and not allowing them to sign back in:
Some managed to get to the bottom of the issue after a bit, sharing the news on Twitter. This did not curb the confusion for many and it didn’t help that Tinder also managed to remove a number of matches from certain accounts.
