Tinder Crashed Due To Facebook Privacy Changes, Sending Users Into A Frenzy

#Tinder #Facebook
Managing Editor, Trending
04.05.18 2 Comments

Shutterstock

When one of the major social media platforms that everybody uses goes down, things turn a little hectic. Toss two into the mix and it seems that people start to have a lifestyle crisis, sending them wandering into the streets of Twitter or their actual neighborhood to find out what happened. While Facebook didn’t go down, it has been hit with plenty of scandals over the past few weeks thanks to the actions of Cambridge Analytica and other revelations about the platform. The data privacy leaks connected to Cambridge Analytica forced Facebook to change its privacy rules for third-party developers, getting stricter with its “most prominent APIs” according to The Verge, as well as restricting developer access.

A result was Tinder signing folks out of their accounts and not allowing them to sign back in:

Some managed to get to the bottom of the issue after a bit, sharing the news on Twitter. This did not curb the confusion for many and it didn’t help that Tinder also managed to remove a number of matches from certain accounts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tinder#Facebook
TAGSData PrivacyFacebooktinder

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP