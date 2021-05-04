Pink Says Her COVID-19 Case Was So Severe She Rewrote Her Will

Last year during the early throes of the Coronavirus sweeping across America, mega popstar Pink shared that both her and her three-year-old son, Jameson, suffered severe cases of COVID-19. She called the experience “terrifying” back then, and recently she’s shared even more specifics about just how worried she was about her health.

“This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really, really bad and I rewrote my will,” Pink told Heart Radio host Mark Wright,. “You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.'”

Thankfully, the singer made a full recovery, but part of the gravity of her loss stuck with her. She said the experience caused her to reconsider her role as a mother, and what kind of legacy she’s leaving behind and teaching her kids. “What am I teaching them?” she remembers thinking. “And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?”

This led her, naturally, to write a song reflecting on the experience. “All I Know So Far” is going to be released this Friday, and will be featured in the singer’s upcoming documentary Pink: All I Know So Far. The track is dedicated to Pink’s daughter, Willow.

Check out the full emotional interview above and look for the new song in a few days.