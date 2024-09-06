On subject of that last “detective” (an amateur, since he’s now civilian and no longer a “Special Investigator”), even the biggest Reacher devotees can admit that his power of deduction can be silly to behold. That’s a rough realization to admit since Jack Reacher’s mind is supposed to be as powerful as his body, but we can’t have perfection, or can we? The upcoming Alex Cross TV show starring Aldis Hodge could deliver that seemingly impossible combination but in a less showy way. Amazon certainly has confidence in the show while renewing for a second season before first-season premiere day. Let’s talk about what we can expect from Amazon’s Cross.

Prolific book-based sagas involving intrigue, spies, detectives, and ex- military men are having an extended moment on streaming services. From Slow Horses to Jack Ryan , The Night Agent , and Reacher , subscribers are enjoying both straightforward and off-kilter adaptations of best-selling novels with multi-season success and viewers reaping the benefits of these literary inspirations.

Plot

This series follows Tyler Perry’s 2012 Alex Cross movie and Morgan Freeman’s version of the character in Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider in 1997 and 2001, respectively. Due to Amazon’s commitment to read its audiences’ minds in the Dad TV realm, however, Cross is promising to be the next long-running, great-detective bingewatch. The show is, of course, based upon James Patterson’s long-running book series, in which the Washington, D.C.-based forensic psychologist and detective is known to climb inside the heads of a wide variety of criminals from serial killers to bank robbers.

Amazon’s series description pounces on Cross’ unique, laser-focused abilities that make him “uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.” A teaser trailer has shown a defendant refusing to believe that Cross can climb inside his head, only to be told that Cross is “living rent free” there, regardless of what the defendant does. And what of due process? Don’t worry, that will happen, but let’s just trust the storytelling process here.

What might be unexpected with Cross, however, is that the show (the first season at least) will not be based upon a specific Patterson novel.

In a new interview with TV Insider Aldis Hodge has dropped some hints about the show’s practical set up, which (at least with the first season) isn’t based on any particular book but, instead, “is based on the foundation of Alex Cross” with creator Ben Watkins “tak[ing] the bone structure of that world and fill[ing] it up with a beautiful story.” As a result, the TV series will stand separately from the movies as “something completely unique.”

The show will begin with the death of Cross’ wife, after which a year will pass, and the the PD pulls him back from family leave because he’s the only guy who can work this serial killer case. Hodge told TV Insider how these two separate developments will fuel his character through the first season: