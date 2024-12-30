Some of the best Apple TV+ shows also happen to be the best original streaming series in existence. Yet with an endless array of options for streaming platforms, some target audience members might not have jumped aboard, and the tech giant is here to entice viewers to give their library a chance. From comedic hits like Bad Monkey and Ted Lasso to the spymaster antics of Slow Horses to dramedies like Shrinking and sci-fi selections like Severance and Silo, there’s no shortage of addictions on Apple TV+.

The catch, however, is that Apple TV+ will only be available for one weekend as a free option (available globally), but there’s no obligation to purchase anything further. A press release has designated January 3-5 as the time when any compatible device will offer Apple TV+’s entire catalogue for the taking. The only requirement, beyond a streaming-friendly device, is an Apple ID.

Compatible devices include Apple products and countless Samsung, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG, and Android TV models, among other options listed here. Yet if you decide to take this whirl, you’d better plan on blocking out every available hour possible for the first weekend of 2025 because oh boy, there’s a lot there. And if you want recommendations, we’ve got you covered.