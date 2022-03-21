After being one of the best parts of GLOW (a good show), Betty Gilpin is returning to the world of streaming with Mrs. Davis, a new series for Peacock that will see Gilpin reteam with Damon Lindelof after working together on The Hunt. Lindelof will serve as writer and executive producer along with Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) who will be the showrunner for Mrs. Davis.

As for the plot of the show, well, it sounds pretty freaking awesome. I know we’re supposed to be objective, but nuns fighting a futuristic slash possibly demonic AI? C’mon. Via Deadline:

Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.

On top of locking down her Bride of Christ versus AI role in Mrs. Davis — again, incredible premise. — Gilpin is also set to star as Anna Nicole-Smith in a new biopic about the late model and Playmate of the Year who died of an accidental drug overdose at age 39. Titled Hurricana, the film will center on a therapist who attempts to save Smith’s life and is a “story of the immense hurricane-like force that was Smith and the fateful string of events that led her to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.” Between this and the warrior nun who is doing battle with the computer from hell, it seems like Betty Gilpin is doing a great job of picking roles. Good for her. Better for us, but good for her.

