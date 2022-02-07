betty gilpin
Getty Image
Movies

‘GLOW’ Great Betty Gilpin Will Play Anna Nicole Smith In A Biopic About The Final Days Of The Model’s Life

The only silver lining about GLOW getting canceled by Netflix is that it freed up Betty Gilpin for other projects. (That said, I wish GLOW ran for 10 seasons.) The Emmy nominee is a talented actress and writer — in the press release for her book of personal essays, she referred to herself as “Windows 94 Jodie Comer,” which is not true, but it is very funny — who will appear alongside Julia Roberts in Starz’s Gaslit and reunite with GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar. Gilpin was also cast to play Anna Nicole Smith in Hurricana, a biopic about the Playmate of the Year model who died at age 39 in 2007 from an accidental overdose.

Hurricana centers on Smith’s devoted therapist, Khristine, who in an attempt to save her client’s life embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow. The film is described a story of the immense hurricane-like force that was Smith and the fateful string of events that led her to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.

Khristine will be portrayed by Holly Hunter, while Killing Eve‘s Francesca Gregorini is attached as director. (Related: Gregorini is the daughter of a former-Bond girl and the step-daughter of Ringo Starr, and she dated Portia de Rossi during the pre-Ellen Arrested Development years, and she accused M. Night Shyamalan of ripping off her movie, and if someone made a biopic about her, I would watch.) Anyway, Betty Gilpin’s involvement makes Hurricana a must watch, and it will be interesting to see how the movie’s tone compares to the glorious trash of Pam & Tommy.

As for Gilpin’s book, it will reportedly be released sometime this year.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

