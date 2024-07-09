It’s hard to believe, but there are now over four times as many Black Mirror episodes that premiered on Netflix than the original run on Channel 4. Soon, there will be even more. The Charlie Booker-created anthology series is coming back for a seventh season of stories about the ways human use (and exploit) technology, often with perilous consequences.

Plot

Black Mirror season 7 will contain six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to fan-favorite episode “USS Callister.” Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter that there were “various iterations” of the follow-up to the Star Trek parody, but “there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn’t going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did.” Jesse Plemons is a very busy man! He added, “But even writing the characters is a luxury I don’t often get. I’ve never had it before on Black Mirror, to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that’s been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic.”

As for the other five episodes, Brooker hasn’t said much, other than they’re “a real mix of things, really exciting castings that have happened. I don’t want to jinx it by saying too much. We’re in the bit that I really like, where you’ve locked an episode, so that’s such a good feeling.” He also teased “something really cool right now that we’ve never done before — but I can’t say what it is.”

Black Mirror is nearly 15 years old — is there a chance this is the final season? “I don’t know,” Brooker answered. “I’m in a really, really fortunate position where I get to write this stuff, and it gets made, and I get to work with amazing people who also make me look better. And I love every minute. The editing is my favorite, actually. And there’s so much variety, so it’s in many ways inexhaustible. I’m sure I’ll find out when we’re not doing any more seasons! It will be made apparent to me at some point, I’m sure. But I’m in it for the long haul. I’m not going anywhere.” Safe to say, even if the show runs another 20 years, Black Mirror will not be hailing our AI overlords.

Cast

Could Jesse Plemons return for the “USS Callister” sequel even though his character starved to death in the original? “You’ll see. Yeah, you’ll see,” Brooker teased with a laugh. The story continues “from where we left off,” he added, so it’s possible Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, and Billy Magnussen, among others, could return. The typically star-studded cast for the rest of the season is currently unknown. Bring back Hamm!