‘Boardwalk Empire’ Final Season Discussion: ‘King Of Norway’

For the first time this season, Nucky’s flashbacks actually served a point, and it only took until the final five minutes of the fifth episode to happen. I could spend 5,000 words on Young Nucky’s teeth alone (he was played by Marc Pickering, an Englishman), but instead, let’s get to the most important question of the episode: “Then who will be called to account?” It’s what Nucky asks in regards to Sally’s death. The answer — “No one, I’m afraid” — is unsatisfactory, and leaves Nucky in a confused, I-need-a-shot rage, but it’s something he’s known nearly his entire life, from the time he first became a deputy to when he offered to help Sheriff Lindsay with his, let’s say, “off-duty work” for the Commodore.
I take back something I said earlier. “Then who will be called to account?” isn’t only the question of the episode, but of the entire season, with only three episodes left (that is not nearly enough time). Who will be called to account for Lucky Luciano, Meyer Lansky, and Johnny Torrio attempting to assassinate Nucky and Salvatore Maranzano? And Eli having sex with Van Alden’s dead-inside wife (they’re going to make great unofficial Untouchables, working for Mike D’Angelo)? And Chalky, what of Chalky? He heads to Harlem to settle his score with the dastardly Dr. Narcisse, but instead he discovers Daughter Maitland, the woman he fell deep in love with seven years prior.
Meanwhile, in American Horror Story: Let’s Go to the Gretchen Mol:
For as miserable as Nucky thinks his life is, Gillian’s had it ten times worst. From the time she was an unwilling participant to the Commodore’s most depraved sexual fantasies, to her stay at the mental hospital where the cure for everything is, “Let’s cut it out of her,” Gillian could really use a win. Hell, everybody on Boardwalk Empire — which is hitting its expected end-of-the-season stride — could right now. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that half-faced snipers are the most sympathetic creatures. Oh, and Nucky probably isn’t wise to take on Luciano, Lansky, and Torrio. But will art imitate real life, or is Terence Winter willing to rewrite history? Who will account? We’ll find out soon enough.
And now, Good Parenting with Nelson Van Alden.
And, The Nelson and Sigrid Show.
And, Undercover Buddies.
Michael Shannon was in fine form this episode. As was Constipated Capone.
My wife could not get over Fake Nucky. His Buscemi-isms were so good.
I was apparently incorrect in thinking the actor playing young Enoch was his son. However, the Eli/Van Alden plot has quickly become the funniest thing on the show. Does anyone else want a poster with them saying “The Expendales” on it?
So was the kid that helped put on Nucky’s coat Darnody’s kid? He kind of showed up and seems important.
The final shot of the series will be Jimmy Darmody’s kid and Richard Harrow’s kid teaming up to mow down every single character in the credits.
If they decided to do a spin off on Van Alden and Eli’s bumbling misadventures, I would be totally okay with this.
I love the characters on this show so much, there’s about 5 spinoffs I’d totally accept.
Keep wondering about the flashbacks – given how the Commodore was to be a big part of Series 2 – are we looking at lots of old, unused footage that was dragged from the archives to fill space in S5?
No
i loved that land ho line, michael shannon is great always.
Who’s excited for them to bring Willie back? You know it’s coming. Also, let’s hope Gillian’s storyline dovetails with another plotline soon, or else wtf.
Is it a given that Torrio was in on that hit? I got the feeling that he was totally in the dark.
He was in on it. Luciano and Lansky directly thanked him for the tip on Nucky’s meeting.
It seemed like he honestly couldn’t make it, for whatever reason. And then Lucky dropped the “best you don’t know the whole story” line on him and it all felt like a bad coincidence. But then again, I guess we didn’t know how closely Torrio was in cohoots with Luciano and Lanskey before and maybe now we do.
Torrio must have known about it, that’s why he didn’t show up to the meeting.
Not to be a dick, but doesn’t the guy who plays Torrio’s eyes bother anyone else? I mean he’s a great actor but it does get a little distracting.
Totally agree that the show is finally getting back to where it should be. But damn did they ever take their time getting there.
I almost feel like I need to watch this episode again, as I wasn’t really paying attention to what young Nucky was saying because I was staring at those teeth, I even said to my wife when we were watching, did they really need to do that to his teeth?
Also, were they really trying to kill Maranzano too? Seemed like he knew that was going down as he said something about the shooters right before they started.
Here’s the same actor in Les Miserables.
[38.media.tumblr.com]
Yeah, he was a dead ringer for Nucky, but that could have been accomplished without a pair of $3 wacky teeth from the back of a comic book.
That scene felt odd because why would he be in the same room as the man that’s about to be assassinated? AND they even showed him ducking for cover.
You gotta admit that young Nucky really did look (and use the same mannerisms) as Steve Buscemi. And the false teeth definitely helped make it eerily close.
They must have been. When you spray bullets like that you’re looking to take out any & all things in that room.
Man…really short changing me on these discussion posts! I need three times the coverage!
Apparently, Eli and me in college had the same philosophy: it’s okay to cheat, but only if you’re drunk!
I have a hard time believing he blacked it all out though… if you can get your dick up and take your buddys wife to pound town, your memory should be working fine.
I don’t think Eli’s ever had a problem with his dick. He’s got like 20 kids doesn’t he?
I think every guy in college had that philosophy. At least every one who was doing college right–those days don’t come again!
Also concur on point #2: They don’t call it “whiskey dick” for nothing.
– Michael Shannon is killing it this season with his deadpan humor. I’m about ready to declare Van Alden/Mueller my favorite character right now.
– The Eli flashback thing confused me. He boned Van Alden’s wife in a drunken stupor and didn’t remember it until he saw the picture hanging the wall? The whole plotline seemed oddly placed since they immediately got arrested and moved on to something else.
– I actually felt bad for Nucky upon learning that he wasn’t going to be able to avenge Sally’s killing.
In what might be the most spot-on analogy ever, Capone shit out Jillian’s still wildly unnecessary scenes.
Yeah, I thought they wrapped up her storyline last season. I hope this season finale doesn’t go all True Blood on us.
Whoever did Capone’s makeup in the beginning did a terrible job. When he was walking around the room he looked like he had rotting, grey flesh on the left side of his face.
Sure it was talcum, from the looks of this show it was cocaine.
It did look off but in reality but it was accurate. Capone would apply talcum powder to his scar everyday in order to keep it from shining. I guess they could have explained it at some point or have a scene where he is putting it on.
I noticed that, too. It was incredibly distracting.
The flashbacks this episode were better but Young Nucky’s teeth kept triggering Butthead from Beavis and Butthead flashbacks. That poor guy looks like Mike Judge drew his mouth on and every time he was in scene I’m thinking about how good Beavis and Butt Head Do America was. Everything else was on point and I can’t wait to get back to Chaulky Vs. Narcisse live from Harlem.
It finally started to feel like a solid final season.
It also finally felt like a Boardwalk Empire episode, as it finally brought the large, sprawling (and largely unresolved from last season) plotlines into play.
Also, Michael Shannon forever.