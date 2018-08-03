Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the most vocal critics of Disney’s decision to fire Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is Bobcat Goldthwait. The comedian, who’s no stranger to jokes that could be misinterpreted as “offensive attitudes and statements,” suggested that the Mouse House is acting “hypocritical” and asked that they “remove my voice from an attraction that’s coming to your park. It’s called WORLD OF COLOR – VILLAINOUS, and I reprise the role of Pain, a role I played in HERCULES.” Much to his surprise, some people were more upset by Goldthwait spoiling a new Disneyland activity than defending Gunn.

On Thursday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Police Academy star (after telling an amusing story about Lynyrd Skynyrd) discussed his support for Gunn, although he’s quick to dismiss the tweets in question, which “weren’t funny years ago,” and still aren’t funny now. “If we’re going to start punishing artists and creative people for what they said 10, 20 years ago… we’re not going to have anyone left,” Goldthwait said. “It’s going to be Jim Gaffigan.”

“He’s really being attacked not for something he said almost a decade ago. He’s being attacked because he’s really outspoken against the president and his administration. I said, ‘I’m outspoken against the president and the administration. You’re taking your lead from a few crackpots that are right-wing extremist trolls.’ So, I hope Disney would govern themselves and not let this fringe of lunatics tell them how they’re going to fire and hire people.”

You can watch the complete interview (and marvel at Bobcat’s outfit) above.