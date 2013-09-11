Kurt Sutter Explains How The Concluding Event In Last Night’s ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Will Shape Season Six

I don’t want to spoil anything, so if you have not caught up on last night’s season premiere of Sons of Anarchy, I suggest you skedaddle before you read any further. Before the jump, I’ll just say that Kurt Sutter spoke to the culminating event in last night’s episode, and how it will impact the rest of season six. Spoilers Below
Yes. Last night’s episode ended with a school shooting. A blonde kid in a school uniform pulled out an automatic weapon, walked into his school, and mowed down a classroom full of kids. Fortunately, to those sensitive to these things, the massacre was not shown onscreen (though, that doesn’t rule out the possibility that it may be shown during flashbacks or courtroom scenes later in the season).
Some questioned the point of ending the episode with a school shooting, especially on a show where children are not main characters, and where you wouldn’t expect a school shooting to become part of the action. But as Kurt Sutter told TVLine, that school shooting had actually been in the works for a few years.
The timing of it is somewhat controversial, but it is something I knew I wanted to do for a couple of years now, and I knew it would be a series of events that would have to [occur]… as we kind of slide towards the end of our mythology. Things are never done in a vacuum, meaning there are ramifications to everything, whether it be legal consequences or emotional consequences or familial consequences. There’s sh-t that always happens; sometimes it happens immediately, sometimes there will be a season or two before stuff comes back to haunt them. It all comes back around, and this series of events changes all of their relationships.
Just because it’s been in the works for years, however, doesn’t explain the point of it for Sons of Anarchy. I assumed that the gun used by the kid would tie back to SAMCRO, and that it would eventually bring heat on them from the authorities, and that SAMCRO may very well get mixed up in a legal case surrounding the school shooting. That does seem to be the case, but according to Sutter, there’s much more to it than that.
Again, from TVLine:
It changes their relationships with the Irish, because now Jax has the emotional catalyst he needs to motivate [everyone]… to not be in guns. It impacts his relationship with the DA and with Toric, and we’ll really see the relationship shift within the town of Charming and how suddenly the favorite Sons, or at least the accepted Sons, are seen as a danger and potentially more of a pariah than a savior.
This takes [our characters] down this path that perhaps they won’t be able to come back from. It was a fine line; I didn’t want it to become this big political storyline where I had to acknowledge it and have everyone have an opinion about how bad it is and who’s responsible, and blah, blah, blah; that’s not what this show does, nor is it why people watch it. And yet I couldn’t completely ignore all those things and still feel like I handled it responsibly.
So, I tried to layer in my point of view in terms of why I think these things happen. And what I hope is that people come away with [the idea that] if there is a social and political point of view about the shooting and a moral point of view, it is not one particular party that’s responsible for these tragedies, that it is a combination of gun laws, mental health, schools, parents, media… It wasn’t about seeing dead bodies. It was more about the emotional impact of what happened, and you just really get it in those few pops in the aftermath, when we come back from the act-out. So, I feel like that suggests a certain level of responsibility in terms of how we were telling the story and what our goals were.
Now that’s interesting, particularly the part about how the school shooting may completely disrupt SAMCRO’s relationship with the Irish and make them question their connection to guns. Also, the fact that it may completely alienate SAMCRO from the Charming citizenry is compelling, since Charming had tolerated SAMCRO because the club kept violence out of the city, instead of bringing it in.
We’ll see how well Kurt Sutter actually follows through on the ideas, but based on his comments, the school shooting could actually provide some thoughtful critiques about gun violence, although I very much doubt it will change the violent nature of the show (nor should it). In either respect, I’m as excited about this season as I have been since season four.
Did Kurt have any comment as to how his character’s getting repeatedly anally raped will shape this season? Or my psyche?
Before the kid pulled out the gun, I thought they were setting him up as the big bad for the season. He was going to be some genius level kid that was going to take down SAMCRO because Jax banged his mom one time. Now SAMCRO has to figure out a way to stop him before he blows up Charming. Then in the season finale right before Jax is about to kill the kid he reveals that he is Jax’s son.
I imagined something similar where the kid used his evil art skills and handwriting to do what RICO could not.
I thought the kid was going to start a Meth busines.
there’s no way that kid filled up that notebook. Sent some texts I’d believe, but 99% of kids these days don’t even know what a notebook and pen are.
Kurt Sutter is probably reading this, taking notes for season 7.
I thought that kid was gonna go to law school and become a world class asshole.
Instead he took the easy way out.
I assumed that the kid was Opie Son..and possibly possessed by Op, who along
with John Teller , Have started a SOA Hell Chapter..and will use this child pawn to exact there revenge on the Club that got them there.Then when the show ends Jax will ride off into hell with the rest of the crew to form complete the SOA Hell MC.
I’ve never watched this show (I know, I’m awful, for various reasons) but what does SAMCRO stand for? I know it’s Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club but what’s the RO?
Redwood Original
Ah thank you!
John Teller thought Charming was too cute for a chapter name, so he called the chapter the Redwood Originals, hence the SAMCRO handle
SAMCRO has always been like Whitey Bulger, they convinced Charming that they were keeping violence out and keeping corporate influence out and keeping the town sleepy. I’m glad that’s where Sutter is going with this.
I am glad that he took time to try and distance the story line from current events.
I still think it was pretty obvious that it would be tied to the club based on the fact that they went out of the way to show us a connection between the boy and Dave Navarro and also went out of their way to show us the bag of guns that were given to the Nero crew (which showed almost the same exact machine gun) during the “previously on SOA” montage at the beginning… sure it is going to cause havoc between the club and the town since the citizens are bound to have lost children of their own. The relationship between town and club has been deteriorating for years and it started with the shooting of Sheriff Hale.
I just fear 12 weeks of “gun control” debates in my living room. I know that won’t be the focus since they’ll just be attacking the club, but that is the metaphor at play here IMO. No matter where you fall in that debate, you should be able to get your weekly dose of ultra-violence featuring firearms without pseudo-political commentary!
Har har
It’s alternate-universe Todd from “Breaking Bad”.
My new theory is that SAMCRO will immediately pull out of all illegal activities, and start a garden / book club. Bobby will suddenly realize this is what he’s been looking for all along, and try to start a sewing / knitting club, starting with sewing his vice president patch back. Tara will become some badass drug kingpin within the prison walls and when she gets out Jax will be all “Bro babe, drugs are totes bad, we are a peaceful people now”. Tig will start having sex with blow up dolls instead of dead people, Juice will grow his hair out and open a knockoff of Orange Julius called The Juice Bar, and Chibs becomes a priest
I don’t believe Kurt Sutter doing anything sociopolitical with subtlety and grace.
Interesting to see Sutter’s response to the outcome of the episode, although, anyone that watched the next episode clip would have know all of these things already, the relationship with the town, the DA, the Irish, the fact that the gun came from Dave Navarro which came from SAMCRO….
This all seemed pretty obvious as it was going on, I don’t know how you could possibly think otherwise.
I mean, every single thing that happens on this show seems to come back and bite the club in the ass to a fault where you don’t even know what’s going on half of the time.
SAMCR..INK MASTER in the same universe???? Next season Tatu Baby will join Kara Karas???
SAMCRO*
They can charter a plane and fly it right into the Empire State Building and as long as they don’t fucking go back to Ireland I will be fine.
Get into child porn. Get into white slavery. Start a business murdering wheelchair people.
Just don’t do another fucking storyline involving Ireland and I will watch.
SPOILER: The shooting was orchestrated by Danny Trejo and the CIA for some reason in order to take down the Mexican cartels somehow.
Here’s my issue with the POS plot line. So all of the guns SAMRCO dealt before this went to hunters and gun enthusiasts? I am supposed to believe that every single gun they dealt was NEVER used in criminal activities before???
Sure I’ll believe a retired US Marshall seemingly has some pull in a local county facility. I’ll believe a prison seemingly doesn’t do any background checks on its medical employees, and run names against public records like marriage certificates. Sure I can also believe that a crooked cop finds out SAMCRO is in his neighborhood in the span of 20 minutes but has no clue there’s a porn studio in same said neighborhood.
I guess I am just getting tired of the contrived story lines just for the sake of being outlandish.
Their guns were being sold to gangs for gang things, that’s a little different than one of those guns ending up in the hands of a kid who lays waste to his school. That’s not nearly as common of an occurrence.
the storyline is nowhere near as controversial as donal logue’s bare ass
As the kid was pulling out his gun I was going, “Oh no… he’s not gonna…”
I was talking about Sutter AND the kid. I thought, damn the guy’s taking a chance. But we’re just barely removed in time from the last set of shootings that it’s harder to complain about it. Not that I would.
I couldn’t help but think that he got lucky. So many school shootings these past few years that he could have easily had to delay the start of the season because one would crop up and they’d push the date out of sympathy.
They’re so cute together – Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter! :)