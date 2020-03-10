Disney+ Has Already Scrapped Three Original Series, Including A ‘Tron’ Show

Disney’s streaming service Disney+ launched with a flourish last November. The Mandalorian! Every episode of The Simpsons! Mr. Boogedy! But since Baby Yoda, er, “The Child” went away, things have been conspicuously quiet. Outside of The Mandalorian, Disney+ has only launched two original scripted series — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Diary of a Future President — and a smattering of unscripted programming. (Where my fellow The Imagineering Story stans at?)

As subscribers patiently wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, the Hollywood Reporter spoke to multiple sources who told the publication that Disney+ has developed, then scrapped at least three series. Here they are:

Scripted comedy Muppets Live Another Day from Adam Horowitz, Eddy Kitsis, and Josh Gad; Disney villains drama Book of Enchantment from Michael Seitzman; and, per sources, a never-announced Tron adaptation from John Ridley. Two other projects — TV series based on High Fidelity and Love, Simon — were moved to Hulu over their adult thematic content that executives weren’t comfortable showing on the family-friendly Disney+.

You had my curiosity with a Tron series, but a Tron series from John Ridley, the Oscar-winning writer of 12 Years a Slave and co-creator of ABC’s American Crime? Now you have my attention. Alas, it was not meant to be, but Disney hasn’t given up on Tron entirely: the Tron Lightcycle Power Run is coming to Disney World. Looks scary. I’ll stick with aww-ing at the Baby Yoda merchandise in the gift shop, thank you very much.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)