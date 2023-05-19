Disney Is Removing Dozens Of TV Shows And Movies From Disney+ And Hulu

Disney is removing dozens of TV shows and movies from Disney+, including Willow, which has been on the streaming service for less than six months, and Howard, the documentary about one of the key figures in the Disney Renaissance, Howard Ashman. Some Hulu shows are affected, as well, so if you were planning on watching Y: The Last Man, now’s your chance.

The content culling — which will happen as soon as next week — comes after a recent earnings call where Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told investors, “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation.” It’s a cost-cutting move for Disney; McCarthy said the company expects “a write-down in the June quarter of $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion from removing content from its streaming platforms,” according to Variety. “By writing down the value of the content assets, Disney can remove that from its balance sheet and reduce its tax bill.”

Here are the shows and movies being removed from Disney+:

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Better Nate Than Ever

The Big Fib

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Clouds

Diary of a Future President

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Earth to Ned

Encore!

Foodtastic

Harmonious Live!

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Magic Camp

The Making of Willow

The Mighty Ducks

Marvel’s Hero Project

Marvel’s MPower

More Than Robots

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Own the Room

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Pick of the Litter

The Princess

The Real Right Stuff

Rogue Trip

Rosaline

Shop Class

A Spark Story

Stargirl (2020)

Stuntman

Super/Natural

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird but True!

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

And on Hulu:

Best in Dough

Best in Snow

Darby and the Dead

Dollface

Everything’s Trash

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Pistol

The Premise

The Quest

Y: The Last Man

(Via Variety)