Disney Is Removing Dozens Of TV Shows And Movies From Disney+ And Hulu

Disney is removing dozens of TV shows and movies from Disney+, including Willow, which has been on the streaming service for less than six months, and Howard, the documentary about one of the key figures in the Disney Renaissance, Howard Ashman. Some Hulu shows are affected, as well, so if you were planning on watching Y: The Last Man, now’s your chance.
The content culling — which will happen as soon as next week — comes after a recent earnings call where Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told investors, “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation.” It’s a cost-cutting move for Disney; McCarthy said the company expects “a write-down in the June quarter of $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion from removing content from its streaming platforms,” according to Variety. “By writing down the value of the content assets, Disney can remove that from its balance sheet and reduce its tax bill.”
Here are the shows and movies being removed from Disney+:
America the Beautiful
Among the Stars
Artemis Fowl
Be Our Chef
Better Nate Than Ever
The Big Fib
Big Shot
Black Beauty
Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
Clouds
Diary of a Future President
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
Earth to Ned
Encore!
Foodtastic
Harmonious Live!
Howard
It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
Just Beyond
Magic Camp
The Making of Willow
The Mighty Ducks
Marvel’s Hero Project
Marvel’s MPower
More Than Robots
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The One and Only Ivan
Own the Room
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
Pick of the Litter
The Princess
The Real Right Stuff
Rogue Trip
Rosaline
Shop Class
A Spark Story
Stargirl (2020)
Stuntman
Super/Natural
Timmy Failure
Turner & Hooch
Weird but True!
Willow
Wolfgang
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
And on Hulu:
Best in Dough
Best in Snow
Darby and the Dead
Dollface
Everything’s Trash
Little Demon
Love in the Time of Corona
Maggie
Pistol
The Premise
The Quest
Y: The Last Man
