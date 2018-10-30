YouTube

In the 41 years since its original airing on a still relatively young HBO, the Jim Henson TV special Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas has blossomed from a cult item into a holiday tradition, especially among those who are too cool to only habitually watch, say, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. And yet there’s this baffling fact: Its soundtrack, filled with a host of killer songs, has never, not ever been released commercially as a stand-alone album.

That changes now: Pitchfork is reporting that The Jim Henson Company is giving the soundtrack a belated release, including on vinyl. The songs were all written by Paul Williams, the diminutive songwriting machine known for such saccharine-yet-smart hits as The Carpenters’ “We’ve Only Just Begun,” Barbra Streisand’s “Evergreen” (from the 1976 A Star is Born), and a hit song from a certain other Henson production, “The Rainbow Connection.” Onscreen, Williams also played the Phil Spector-ish villain in Brian De Palma’s 1974 cult favorite Phantom of the Paradise, for which he also wrote the songs.