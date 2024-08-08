Hunter Schafer currently stars in Kinds Of Kindness, but her star turn came on HBO’s Euphoria, which premiered in June 2019. The Zendaya-led, Sam Levinson-created drama has only screened two seasons in five years. The second season finale aired in February 2022, and the dysfunction since is well-documented.

In July, HBO confirmed that production on season three would begin in January 2025, and the core ensemble cast would all reprise their roles, including Zendaya, Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi. Tragically, Angus Cloud passed away in July 2023.

Still, Schafer appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy and shared persistent confusion over the show’s third season. Around the 43:30 mark, Cooper asked for a status update on season three. Schafer responded, “The real tea is I have no f*cking idea what’s going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast.”

Schafer continued, “Here’s the real tea is that a lot has happened. But at least for me and knowing where the rest of the cast is at and everything, too, I mean, a lot has happened.”

Schafer got emotional when referencing the “deaths” within the Euphoria family:

“I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for, like, if we are supposed to do this season three. Obviously, I’m still coming to qualms with what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s gonna be tough. I think there’s a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful season three, if it is supposed to happen, but I think that sh*t really threw everyone for a loop on an emotional level. And then there’s all this industry, whatever political things that go into whether or not this is happening, but that’s emotionally, I think, where a big part of what’s happening, too.”

Variety exclusively relayed the mess around Euphoria in March, as excerpted below: