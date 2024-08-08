Hunter Schafer currently stars in Kinds Of Kindness, but her star turn came on HBO’s Euphoria, which premiered in June 2019. The Zendaya-led, Sam Levinson-created drama has only screened two seasons in five years. The second season finale aired in February 2022, and the dysfunction since is well-documented.
In July, HBO confirmed that production on season three would begin in January 2025, and the core ensemble cast would all reprise their roles, including Zendaya, Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi. Tragically, Angus Cloud passed away in July 2023.
Still, Schafer appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy and shared persistent confusion over the show’s third season. Around the 43:30 mark, Cooper asked for a status update on season three. Schafer responded, “The real tea is I have no f*cking idea what’s going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast.”
Schafer continued, “Here’s the real tea is that a lot has happened. But at least for me and knowing where the rest of the cast is at and everything, too, I mean, a lot has happened.”
Schafer got emotional when referencing the “deaths” within the Euphoria family:
“I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for, like, if we are supposed to do this season three. Obviously, I’m still coming to qualms with what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s gonna be tough. I think there’s a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful season three, if it is supposed to happen, but I think that sh*t really threw everyone for a loop on an emotional level. And then there’s all this industry, whatever political things that go into whether or not this is happening, but that’s emotionally, I think, where a big part of what’s happening, too.”
Variety exclusively relayed the mess around Euphoria in March, as excerpted below:
Sources tell Variety that Levinson, who exerts full creative control over the show, writing and directing every episode, proposed his vision for the season in winter 2023, featuring a time jump five years into the future for the former students of East Highland High School. HBO thought his pitch and early drafts for the season — which included meaty arcs for Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi that a source described as ‘very compelling’ — were a strong start. But after the WGA strike ended, and as the full scripts began coming in, they didn’t pass muster with Zendaya.”
Zendaya kept it vague when asked about Euphoria in April, telling Variety, “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course, but it’s beyond me.”
Come June, Variety questioned HBO chief Casey Bloys, who said that Levinson didn’t “want to have it in high school anymore,” which caused “a lot of back and forth.”
“HBO hasn’t set an airdate, but it’s unlikely that Euphoria would be ready to go before late next year, which would mean a gap of up to four years between seasons,” The Hollywood Reporter reported last month. “The dual writers and actors strikes of 2023 meant no work on the show, and filming was further put on hold in March to allow Levinson more time to work on scripts.”
Listen to Schafer on Call Her Daddy below.