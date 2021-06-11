Here’s something I learned today that seems impossible to believe: “The Last of the Starks,” the fourth episode in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, aired two years ago last month. If you told me it happened five years ago, I would have believed you. It seems so long ago. But nope, “The Last of the Starks” premiered on May 5, 2019, back when all we had to talk about was a single coffee cup. Simpler times, y’know?

As a refresher: during the “we beat the Army of the Dead and killed the Night King, now everyone gets drunk and horny” scene, a coffee cup can be seen on the table where Daenerys Targaryen is seated. The (not-Starbucks) cup was eventually removed from the episode and one of the show’s producer released a statement about what happened, but not before it was turned into a meme and blame was thrown around. Sophie Turner (Sansa) first condemned Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) for not removing the cup before pointing the finger at Kit Harington (it’s usually Jon Snow’s fault), while Thrones fans believed Turner was the culprit. Clarke later jokingly claimed it was Conleth Hill (Varys) who deserved the scorn, but he denied the allegations. So: who left the freaking cup?

We may finally know the answer.

In a video interview with theSkimm (you can watch it below), Clarke was asked about her drink of choice in the morning. “It’s not Starbucks — spoiler,” she replied. “I’m going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss.”

Clarke is referring to D.B. Weiss, who appears in the scene, along with co-showrunner David Benioff, as one of the “two-hundred-odd extras” who “look slightly like a Metallica tribute band,” as she described them. So her theory is plausible. They’re used to getting blamed for things that happened in season eight – what’s one more add to the pile?

