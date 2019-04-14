Here Are All The Prophecies Yet To Unfold On ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO

You never know what’s going to happen next on Game of Thrones, especially now that the show has outpaced George R.R. Martin’s books. But Martin didn’t just build the world of Westeros up with several thousand years worth of detailed history, he also plotted a lot of things out into the future using prophecy. He’s on the record as a big fan of prophecy as a literary device, almost as big of a fan as he is of subverting traditional fantasy tropes like good vs. evil, heroes winning, and rightful heirs ending up on the throne. So while he has cooked a ton of prophecy into the Game of Thrones series, he’s made it very clear both in the books and in interviews that they rarely play out the way you think they will.

“Prophecy is like a half-trained mule,” Tyrion says in A Dance With Dragons. “It looks as though it might be useful, but the moment you trust in it, it kicks you in the head.”

That’s just as true on the show as it is in the books as we’ve seen prophecy misinterpreted over and over by many characters. Even Melisandre, who enjoys a flame-based direct line to R’hllor, has an atrocious batting record when it comes to accurately understanding the many visions she’s seeing. But there’s no doubt some force is giving people glimpses into a very real and inevitable future. Unfortunately, the practical outcomes of said prophecies have proven very difficult to deduct.

Unlike the people at the center of prophecy who tend to die in terrible and often ironic fashion, viewers get to appreciate the symbolism and twists cooked into a prophecy once it plays out. Bran saw the sea flowing over the walls of Winterfell, and soon after Theon Greyjoy sacked the castle with a force of Ironborn. Melisandre assured Stannis he’d defeat the Boltons because she had visions of flayed men banners being lowered to the ground. That exact thing happened … but only after Stannis died in battle and Jon Snow won back the North.

With only six episodes left before Game of Thrones ends, it’s definitely time for all the major prophecies to play out. Here are all the ones left that are set to shape the course of events in season eight.

The Prince That Was Promised

This is the big one that underpins the entire story of Game of Thrones. When evil stirs and threatens to destroy all life, a hero is born that will save the world. That’s the general gist of several conspicuously similar prophecies from the various corners of the world.

In Westeros, it’s the legend of the Last Hero, who drove the White Walkers back during the last Long Night. In Asshai he’s called Azor Ahai, and he defeated the darkness with Lightbringer, a magical sword he drove through the heart of his beloved wife Nissa Nissa. In Yi Ti it’s a woman with the tail of a monkey that saved us all. And there’s Yin Tar, Hyrkoon the Hero, Neferion, and Eldric Shadowchaser too.

So there’s evidence in the books that this battle between light and darkness has happened a number of times before in different parts of the world. In the show, things are kept a bit simpler, with things sticking primarily to the prophecy of Azor Ahai reborn. And what do we know about him? Well, he may not even be a ‘he’ because the prophecy of The Prince That Was Promised was written in High Valyrian, where the word ‘prince’ is gender neutral.

Past that, Melisandre has said, “When the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt.” She said Ahai would draw Lightbringer from the flames to fight the darkness. The Prince That Was Promised would also “wake the stone dragons.”

Based on everything we’ve seen, it certainly seems like Daenerys fits that bill the best. She’s born amidst the salt of Dragonstone island, and was reborn in the smoke and fire of Khal Drogo’s funeral pyre, which also woke the stone dragons inside her petrified dragon eggs. Right after that goes down, a giant red comet shows up in the sky. That’s some pretty convincing evidence. But there’s also the argument that Jon Snow may be Azor Ahai. He’s of the same Targaryen blood as Daenerys. He was also born under a red star: the star sigil on Arthur Dayne’s sword, very visible in Bran’s vision of the event. His mother Lyanna made Ned promise to protect him – another hint he’s the Prince That Was Promised?

We hope so for his sake, because there’s just enough of the Lightbringer legend included in the show to make us think whoever of the two isn’t Azor Ahai could end up being Nissa Nissa.