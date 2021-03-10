Do you know how long Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air? The answer may surprise you. It aired in 2005, three whole presidents ago, which means that the next season, which just got greenlit, will make it 17. (If that sounds old, then consider The Simpsons is scheduled to last until it’s at least 34.) But this isn’t just your typical new season news. There’s a possibility this could the final season for the long-running medical drama. Though it could also not be. But maybe it is. Unless it’s not.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s planning it so it could end or not. “I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale,” Vernoff said. “I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were.”

When it premiered back in a much, much different era, Grey’s Anatomy was an instant sensation, and it remains so today: As per THR, it remains ABC’s top drama series. Its star, Ellen Pompeo, is currently the highest paid actress in television, though she had to fight for that, and she’s been outspoken about other female performers doing the same.

So you’ll be seeing more of Pompeo’s Meredith Grey, but it’s not clear exactly how much more. Could be one more season. It could be five. Maybe it will never go off the air, outlasting even The Simpsons. Stay tuned for more (or less)!

