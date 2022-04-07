HBO Has Renewed Its LA Lakers Drama ‘Winning Time’ For A Second Season

Basketball is not having a moment. It’s entering an era. HBO knows that basketball is cinema, which is more than likely a contributing factor to its decision to renew its drama series Winning: Time The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for a second season. Here’s the statement about Winning Time’s renewal, per HBO:

HBO has renewed drama series WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY for a second season. Based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court. The ten-episode first season will conclude on Sunday, May 8, on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The series, produced by Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay (please don’t let that discourage you, this is actually good), stars an impressive ensemble cast including John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Sally Field, Quincy Isaiah, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Michael Chilkis, and Tracy Letts. Winning Time also features quintessential tall guys like Adrien Brody and Jason Segel. Reilly leads the ensemble as Jerry Buss, who, at the beginning of the series, purchases the Los Angeles Lakers. The season chronicles the early days of the Los Angeles Lakers under the ownership of Buss.

There’s no word yet on when to expect a second season, but it will more than likely return at the same time next year, so early 2023. What we can expect, however, are more tall guys.