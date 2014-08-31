Here Are The 15 Greatest Nude Scenes Of All-Time, According To Mr. Skin

The man of skin, Mr. Skin, has been “fast-forwarding to the good parts” for 15 years now. To celebrate, he ordered a cake in the shape of Phoebe Cates, then ranked the 150 greatest nude scenes of all-time. But what does “greatest” refer to exactly, though? Could it mean most watched? Most masturbated to? Least amount of Terry Bradshaw butt? The answer is: I dunno.
The selection process for the Top 150 Nude Scenes was intense and competitive, determined by a scientific algorithm of eight variables including Star Power, Cultural Significance, Duration of Scenes and User Votes. “If 15 years in this business has taught me anything, it’s that there are many factors that determine what makes a great celebrity nude scene,” said Mr. Skin. (Via)
Translation: “If 15 years in this business has taught me anything, it’s that people love to watch Lorne Malvo have REALLY depressing sex with Halle Berry,” said the Bill James of body parts. You can check out the full list at the source (where there’s video we can’t show), but here’s the top 15.
1. Scarlett Johansson (Under the Skin)
2. Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball)
3. Angelina Jolie (Gia)
4. Lea Seydoux and Adele Exarchopoulos (Blue Is the Warmest Color)
5. Emila Clarke (Game of Thrones)
6. Alyssa Milano (Embrace of the Vampire)
7. Kaki Hunter (Porky’s)
8. Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls)
9. Phoebe Cates (Fast Times at Ridgemont High)
10. Alexandra Daddario (True Detective)
11. Kelly Preston (Mischief)
12. Emily Ratajkowski, Jessi M’Bengue, and Elle Evans (“Blurred Lines” video)
13. Jessica Biel (Powder Blue)
14. Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street)
15. Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct)
Mr. Skin: the only place where Game of Thrones and Porky’s are on the same list.
It’s been a while but how about the Tom Hanks film Bachelor Party when the ex Tracy shows up.
I was just watching this movie last night. I think you misspelled “Tawny Kitaen.”
“I was just watching Bachelor Party last night” – @JoshK. Why am I never invited over for a Saturday movie night?
Next time it’s on VH1, we can have a Skype session.
What are you crazy? Look at my tits!
A third of those are less than two years old. I don’t think onscreen nudity has progressed that much. And Scarlett #1 of all time? She rules my penis like no other, but damn those scenes were a real disappointment.
Riles, RILES my penis. Damn you autocorrect.
No, you were right.
Auto correct saved your comment.
So, for a 15th anniversary, the correct gift should be WOOD, amirite?
/shows self out
#thesearethejokes
As an aficionado of nude scenes, I find this list disappointing. Partly because Alexandra Daddario doesn’t take spots 1 through 5, but also because it’s combining too many disparate categories. It’s also skewed toward recent scenes and/or A-list actresses.
I’d definitely drop Emilia Clarke, Emily Ratajkowski, and Margot Robbie. All wonderful, but there’s nothing earth-shattering about their scenes. I’d add Anne Hathaway from Havoc, Joyce Hyser from Just One of the Guys, and Kate Winslet for Titanic/lifetime achievement. Perhaps the biggest failure is the omission of “Eva Green’s Awesome Boobs.” Pretty sure she could hold down about five spots by herself.
Eva Green deserves her own list.
Something to note is that one of Eva Green’s nude scenes from The Dreamers made the Top 150 list, but the idiotic thing is that the scene they chose was only a topless scene and not the scene where we got a close-up of her hairy lower lips.
Additionally, Alexandra Daddario had a total score of 33, but they only scored Cultural Significance a 3 when it so clearly should have been a 5. With Jolie at number three with a score of 34, Alex should be the number 3 nude scene of all time as the correct Cultural Significance score would have pushed her up to a 35.
Heather Graham or gtfo
DOLPHINATELY!!
Berkley shouldn’t even be in the top 500….
Heather Graham deserves something like a “Lifetime Achievement”…
Elizabeth Berkley? Seriously? And ahead of Phoebe?!
As a rule I never post arguments with Uproxx top lists, but the Eva Green omission is just dreadful. If you haven’t seen Blue is the Warmest Color yet, then go to Netflix right now and fast forward through all the blah blah emotional build up to watch the super lez scene. That’s some ground-breaking skin!
Sorry to be that guy but Cates wasn’t nude. She was topless. Jennifer Jason Leigh, on the other hand, got completely nude 3 times throughout the film. No one ever gives her some kudos for that. She was like 19 and it was one of her first films to.
And the Blurred Lines girls weren’t nude either. ONly topless.
Commence the “fuck off” retorts in 3,21. go.
Took the words right out of my mouth. Mr. Skin is bullshit.
Fuck of….hey wait, you’re right.
I remember being 14/15 years old and jerking it to Alyssa Milano in Embrace of the Vampire. Good times.
I remember being 14/15 and jerking it to you jerking it to Alyssa Milano in Embrace of the Vampire
Nathan?
Where in the fuck Is Jamie Lee Curtis in Trading Places? I call shenanigans.
Also an egregious oversight. But again, I’m a kid of the 1980s so I’m skewed. Ms. Johansson did get gloriously naked in Under the Skin, though, a deliciously atmospheric but ultimately flawed movie.
How about Harvey Keitel in The Bad Lieutenant?
(I was deliriously happy when the Nic Cage remake omitted this scene)
Or that chick in The Crying Game.
Oh well, what’s good for the goose I guess..I’ll nominate Kevin Bacon in Wild Things for a co-nomination with Denise Richards.
Alfie Allen for the first season in GoT.
Not so much season 3.
Or Stellan Skarsgaard in Nymphomaniac
I know! How the hell is that at 9?! She was perfect girl next door.
Carla Cugino in Sin City is one of the surprising ones that I thought of first. And the chick that gets her breast bit in Interview with the Vampire. Speaking of which the best pleasantly surprising nudity scenes was Kiersten Dunst in Melancholia. Who knew.
Carla Gugino is goddamn sublime and apparently ageless.
What @begbie3 said.
this list seems to have been compiled by a 15 year old who has only seen about 30 movies.
Alright but for one of the best scenes ever!!! Is in American Pie with Shannon Elizabeth as Nadia!!! Not one of you put that one!!!
You must be about twelve!!!
This list is crap. Has Mr. Skin never heard of porn?
Naomi Watts is an unforgivable omission.
I’d have put her at #2 and whoever that was from Porky’s at #1. I’m so old I remember when Porky’s came out and it was ground breaking shit. So for cultural significance and to justify my telling the rest of you for the last goddamn time to get off my lawn, I’m going with porky’s at #1.
But Phoebe Cates was way hotter. Bless you Kevin Kline, you done good.
All-time? Gotta go old school with Kathleen Beller in “The Betsy.” She was Alexandra Daddario before AD was even born.
You’re welcome.
No Rollergirl? This list is bunk. That scene in Boogie Nights where she friskily asks, “We gonna fuck?” and then just strips is fucking sex personified. SHAME.
Absolutely iconic for anyone who started getting testosterone in the 1980s. #1 on any list worth its, er, salt.
No love for Kathy Bates in About Schmidt?
((ducks))
/raises one eyebrow
//backs away slowly
Joyce Hyser in Just One of the Guys? It was a terrible movie but probably holds some kind of record for broken pause buttons.
Where do you get off having tits?!?!
That scene saved that movie.
HYSER FTW
Yes, absolutely! The best pair ever concealed in a tuxedo! Great call!
The Fappening just cuckolded Mr Skin and every other celeb nudity site.
All Your Noodz Are Belong To Us.
I didn’t go outside all weekend. I bet I wasn’t the only one.
No love for Magda from “There’s something about Mary”?
This list is bunk without Heather Graham, Jamie Lee Curtits, and that Scarjo scene is godawful. I appreciate her willingness, but blurry, dark, artsy nonsense is instant woodkiller.
Julie Andrews in SOBs FTW
Blake Edward. God rest his smutty soul!
Best non sex, sex scene ever!