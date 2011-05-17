Here’s ABC’s Schedule for 2011-12

Like Fox and NBC yesterday, ABC unveiled its new fall schedule this morning, revealing a total of 13 new shows (seven in the fall, six more at midseason). Highlights include:

  • “Cougar Town” is being held until midseason, where it will move to Tuesdays and help fill the gap between “Dancing with the Stars” seasons. “Happy Endings” will take the post-“Modern Family” slot on Wednesdays.
  • Some of the new shows that garnered the most buzz — “Apartment 23” and “Good Christian Belles,” for example — are also being held until midseason.
  • HottieWatch 2011: Minka Kelly in “Charlie’s Angels” will air on Thursdays before “Grey’s Anatomy”; Christina Ricci’s “Pan Am” will follow “Desperate Housewives” on Sundays.
  • Tim Allen’s new sitcom, “Last Man Standing,” opens up a new Tuesday comedy block targeted towards male audiences.
  • In a surprising move, ABC neglected to give a series order to “Single Female Lawyer.”

The full schedule is below. You can check out detailed synopses of the new shows here (scroll down to see them), if reading PR blurbs about TV shows you’re not going to watch four months from now is your thing.

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “Castle”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Last Man Standing” [New Show]

8:30 p.m. “Man Up” [New Show]

9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show”

10:00 p.m. “Body of Proof”

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. “Suburgatory” [New Show]

9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “Happy Endings”

10:00 p.m. “Revenge” [New Show]

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Charlie’s Angels” [New Show]

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:00 p.m. “Private Practice”

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night College Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time” [New Show]

9:00 p.m. “Desperate Housewives”

10:00 p.m. “Pan Am” [New Show]

